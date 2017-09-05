Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
Dreamers, find help and guidance here
|Sonali Kohli
As confusion swirls about the future for DACA beneficiaries, local school districts and colleges are reiterating their support for DACA students. Here are websites and links for Dreamers looking for legal resources:
- We are one L.A. Unified: Standing with immigrant families: Los Angeles Unified School District has published immigration guides in both Spanish and English, directing families to many low-cost legal resources and attorneys around L.A.
- The University of California Immigrant Legal Services Center, based in UC Davis, offers legal representation and advice.
- University of California Undocumented Student Services: Individual UC campuses also have resource teams and programs for students who came into the country without legal permission, listed on this page.
- The California State University system lists campus-based support resources for students and employees as well as legal support services throughout California, by county.
Times reporter Rosanna Xia contributed to this post.