What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:
- There has been a flurry of lawsuits as the appeals court decides whether Trump's immigration ban will be enforced. It currently is not.
- The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs.
- Homeland Security secretary: The chaotic rollout of Trump's travel ban is "all on me."
- Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban
