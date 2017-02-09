Politics

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.

Earlier this week:

  • President Trump's words on Muslims come back to bite him.
  • Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely.
  • Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban.
  • Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order.

This ruling does not affect the merits at all. It is an interim ruling, and we are fully confident that now that we will  get our day in court, and have an opportunity to argue this on the merits, that we will prevail.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to President Trump, speaking on Fox News

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°