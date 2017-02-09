The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
California's top prosecutor praises 9th Circuit decision
|Maura Dolan
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, whose office joined 15 other states in urging the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reject President Trump's appeal, said the court ruled "on the side of justice."
"While today’s court ruling may not mark the end of our fight, its decision to preserve the suspension of the Trump administration’s travel ban means that our families and businesses and our state institutions and universities can continue forward without harmful disruption," Becerra said.