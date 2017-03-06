President Trump signed an executive order Monday ordering new travel restrictions for residents of six Muslim-majority countries as well as a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. This directive comes after Trump's original executive order was rebuked in the federal courts.
The new ban, which takes effect March 16, halts travel for 90 days for residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The refugee suspension will last 120 days.
American Center for Law and Justice says new travel ban is 'bulletproof'
A conservative Christian organization that has filed arguments in court supporting President Trump's first travel ban hailed the new executive order that pauses refugee immigration and travel to the U.S. by nationals of six majority-Muslim countries.
"This to me is a bulletproof order," Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, said Monday on his radio show.
Nonetheless, "I do think there will be challenges," Sekulow added.
The center had strongly defended Trump's initial executive order, calling it the "proper and constitutional way to protect America" after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn a national hold on the first order.
Speaking on the show, American Center for Law and Justice Executive Director Jordan Sekulow, who is Jay Sekulow's son, said he didn't believe the argument of the travel order being a "Muslim ban" holds.
"We're talking about six countries," Jordan Sekulow said, observing that the majority of predominantly Muslim countries were left off the travel ban.