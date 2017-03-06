A conservative Christian organization that has filed arguments in court supporting President Trump's first travel ban hailed the new executive order that pauses refugee immigration and travel to the U.S. by nationals of six majority-Muslim countries.

"This to me is a bulletproof order," Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, said Monday on his radio show.

Nonetheless, "I do think there will be challenges," Sekulow added.

The center had strongly defended Trump's initial executive order, calling it the "proper and constitutional way to protect America" after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn a national hold on the first order.

Speaking on the show, American Center for Law and Justice Executive Director Jordan Sekulow, who is Jay Sekulow's son, said he didn't believe the argument of the travel order being a "Muslim ban" holds.

"We're talking about six countries," Jordan Sekulow said, observing that the majority of predominantly Muslim countries were left off the travel ban.