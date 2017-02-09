The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
Constitutional law professor praises court's legal precision
|Jaweed Kaleem
Douglas Kmiec, a professor of constitutional law at Pepperdine University, praised the court's legal precision.
"It was very carefully worded. The court was careful to indicate it wasn't deciding the underlying policy" of the travel ban, said Kmiec, who served in the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel under presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush and was the U.S. ambassador to Malta under President Barack Obama. "Their reasoning is quite well considered."