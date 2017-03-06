President Trump signed an executive order Monday ordering new travel restrictions for residents of six Muslim-majority countries as well as a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. This directive comes after Trump's original executive order was rebuked in the federal courts.
The new ban, which takes effect March 16, halts travel for 90 days for residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The refugee suspension will last 120 days.
Council on American-Islamic Relations: New executive order is 'at its core a Muslim ban'
|Jaweed Kaleem
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, one of the first groups to announce it was suing the Trump administration after the first travel ban was signed on Jan. 27, issued a stern condemnation of President Trump's new executive order on immigration and refugees on Monday.
"This executive order, like the last order, is at its core a Muslim ban, which is discriminatory and unconstitutional," Nihad Awad, CAIR executive director, said in a statement.
Lena Masri, an attorney for the organization, said in a statement that the new travel ban is "merely a retooled order aimed at the same long-stated goal of banning Muslims from entering the United States."
CAIR filed suit against the original executive order on in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va., on Jan. 30 in the case Sarsour vs. Trump. The case argues that the first executive order is unconstitutional because it violates the 1st Amendment's guarantee of religious freedom and the 5th Amendment's equal protection rights.