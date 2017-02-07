Politics

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and a Washington state fighting for and against Trump's travel ban. Stay tuned for further analysis.

  • Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back at him
  • Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
  • The three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban
  • Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against Trump's move

Which constitutional issues might come up in today's argument

David Savage
Americans gather at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., to protest President Trump's travel ban. (Paul J. Richards / AFP/Getty Images)
Though these issues won't be settled at today's argument, the dispute over Trump's travel ban touches on three constitutional principles.

Due process: Did the Trump administration give enough notice to visa holders of the change in rules? Is such notice even required for noncitizens?

Equal protection: Does the travel ban illegally target individuals based on national origin?

Establishment clause: Does Trump's action unfairly give preference to Christians or discriminate against Muslims, violating the constitutional ban on the government establishing a religion?

Latest updates

