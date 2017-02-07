Which constitutional issues might come up in today's argument

Americans gather at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., to protest President Trump's travel ban.

Though these issues won't be settled at today's argument, the dispute over Trump's travel ban touches on three constitutional principles.

Due process: Did the Trump administration give enough notice to visa holders of the change in rules? Is such notice even required for noncitizens?

Equal protection: Does the travel ban illegally target individuals based on national origin?

Establishment clause: Does Trump's action unfairly give preference to Christians or discriminate against Muslims, violating the constitutional ban on the government establishing a religion?