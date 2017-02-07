The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and a Washington state fighting for and against Trump's travel ban. Stay tuned for further analysis.
Which constitutional issues might come up in today's argument
|David Savage
Though these issues won't be settled at today's argument, the dispute over Trump's travel ban touches on three constitutional principles.
Due process: Did the Trump administration give enough notice to visa holders of the change in rules? Is such notice even required for noncitizens?
Equal protection: Does the travel ban illegally target individuals based on national origin?
Establishment clause: Does Trump's action unfairly give preference to Christians or discriminate against Muslims, violating the constitutional ban on the government establishing a religion?