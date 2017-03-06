The Iranian government, which is often given to flowery denunciations of the "Great Satan," as it calls the United States, reacted mildly to President Trump's new travel ban, which includes Iran among the six nations whose citizens are suspended from entering the United States for 90 days.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said Tehran would wait and see the details of the new executive order and "would react in proportion."

"However, we have already taken our stance regarding the first executive order and it has been released."

In reaction to that travel ban, which was eventually suspended by a court, Iran banned U.S wrestlers from participating in a Freestyle World Cup competition in Iran, where wrestling is a major sport.