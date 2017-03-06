Trump administration draws contrast with new travel ban rollout aimed at avoiding chaos of the first one

Top Trump administration officials said the revised ban on travel from six Muslim majority countries has been explained thoroughly to members of Congress and the news media prior to its Monday morning release, hoping to draw a contrast with the earlier ban that was met with confusion in the days after Trump was inaugurated.

"There should be no surprises — whether it's in the media or on Capitol Hill,” Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said during an announcement at the Department of Homeland Security.

Kelly spoke alongside Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. None took questions. The briefings they spoke about were all done off-camera. And, in the case of the media briefing, the administration did not allow officials to be quoted by name.

The tightly orchestrated unveiling speaks to the sensitivity around the order. The first version was blocked in the courts. Trump signed Monday's order behind closed doors, in contrast to the public show he has made when signing other directives in front of television cameras.

The three administration officials' comments seemed designed to help the new order withstand judicial scrutiny. All three said Trump was acting in his duty to protect the country. Kelly invoked the Sept. 11 attacks.

”Those attacks taught us that we cannot take our nation’s security for granted,” Kelly said.

Sessions pointed to the Constitution. “Our founders wisely gave the president the authority and the duty to defend our nation,” he said.