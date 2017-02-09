The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
Passions fly after court rules against Trump on travel ban
|Matt Pearce
When the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that President Trump's travel ban would stay suspended, the reaction was passionate and immediate, starting with one of the plaintiffs, the Washington state Attorney General:
Trump, too, had an all-caps response.
The American Civil Liberties Union, one of the many plaintiffs around the nation who have sued the administration over the travel ban, said this was just the first step.
Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee accused the court of protecting terrorists.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which is also opposed to the ban, greeted the ruling with a sigh of relief.