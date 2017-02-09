Politics

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.

Earlier this week:

  • President Trump's words on Muslims come back to bite him.
  • Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely.
  • Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban.
  • Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order.
Read the 9th Circuit judges' order: 'Emergency motion ... is denied'

“We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury,” the panel of two Democratic appointees and a Republican unanimously decided in an unsigned opinion.

