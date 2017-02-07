This is the ex­ec­ut­ive or­der, signed Jan. 27, that ig­nited the firestorm. In it, Pres­id­ent Trump ar­gues that the United States is put at risk by ad­mit­ting im­mig­rants or vis­it­ors who might “bear hos­tile at­ti­tudes” to­ward the United States and its people. Al­though it nev­er names the coun­tries that pose a spe­cial threat, it cites sec­tions of the Im­mig­ra­tion and Na­tion­al­ity Act that ap­ply to cit­izens of Ir­an, Ir­aq, Libya, Somalia, Su­dan, Syr­ia and Ye­men.