What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:
- There has been a flurry of lawsuits as the appeals court decides whether Trump's immigration ban will be enforced. It currently is not.
- The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs.
- Homeland Security secretary: The chaotic rollout of Trump's travel ban is "all on me."
- Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban
This is the executive order, signed Jan. 27, that ignited the firestorm. In it, President Trump argues that the United States is put at risk by admitting immigrants or visitors who might “bear hostile attitudes” toward the United States and its people. Although it never names the countries that pose a special threat, it cites sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act that apply to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.