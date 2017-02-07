What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:
Read the Trump administration's appeal, asking that its suspended program be reinstated
The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion late Saturday asking a federal appeals court to reinstate an executive order that suspended new arrivals from seven majority-Muslim countries, a controversial program that sparked protests around the world.
In a filing with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, federal attorneys requested an immediate stay of U.S. District Judge James Robart's temporary restraining order Friday that suspended enforcement of the most controversial provisions of the ban across the country.