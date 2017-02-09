The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
- In a significant pushback from the judiciary, appeals court upholds travel ban stay
Earlier this week:
- President Trump's words on Muslims come back to bite him.
- Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely.
- Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban.
- Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order.
'This victory should not lead to complacency,' leader of Muslim civil rights group says
|Jaweed Kaleem
While this decision is critical, it is not the end of the legal process. Other courts across the country will be passing judgment on this order, and the U.S. Supreme Court will likely weigh in at some point. This victory should not lead to complacency. This and other Trump administration orders and policies still pose a threat to communities of color, religious minorities, women and others.