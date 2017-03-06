Travel ban 'not important for us,' Iraqi imam says. The U.S. must simply 'protect us' from Islamic State

Imam Ahmed Rakan Ahmed was preparing for evening prayers Monday at his mosque in East Mosul, Iraq, when he heard about the revised travel ban signed by President Trump.

Militants had forced him to flee with his family when they captured the city but he returned and reopened the mosque in December. Many of the families it serves are poor, but they have been gathering donations for those worse off as fighting has shifted to the city's west side.

"The executive order, for the Mosulawi people, it's not important for us. What's important for us is what's happening on the west side of Mosul, those displaced people who are suffering," the Muslim spiritual leader said as the call to prayer sounded.

"On the military side, America did a lot, and we are thankful for that," he said, but added that the U.S. should have stayed long enough after its invasion of Iraq to prevent Islamic State from forming. "America is responsible. It's their duty to protect us."