President Trump signed an executive order Monday ordering new travel restrictions for residents of six Muslim-majority countries as well as a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. This directive comes after Trump's original executive order was rebuked in the federal courts.
The new ban, which takes effect March 16, halts travel for 90 days for residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The refugee suspension will last 120 days.
Travel ban 'not important for us,' Iraqi imam says. The U.S. must simply 'protect us' from Islamic State
|Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Imam Ahmed Rakan Ahmed was preparing for evening prayers Monday at his mosque in East Mosul, Iraq, when he heard about the revised travel ban signed by President Trump.
Militants had forced him to flee with his family when they captured the city but he returned and reopened the mosque in December. Many of the families it serves are poor, but they have been gathering donations for those worse off as fighting has shifted to the city's west side.
"The executive order, for the Mosulawi people, it's not important for us. What's important for us is what's happening on the west side of Mosul, those displaced people who are suffering," the Muslim spiritual leader said as the call to prayer sounded.
"On the military side, America did a lot, and we are thankful for that," he said, but added that the U.S. should have stayed long enough after its invasion of Iraq to prevent Islamic State from forming. "America is responsible. It's their duty to protect us."