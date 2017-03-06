President Trump signed an executive order Monday ordering new travel restrictions for residents of six Muslim-majority countries as well as a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. This directive comes after Trump's original executive order was rebuked in the federal courts.
The new ban, which takes effect March 16, halts travel for 90 days for residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The refugee suspension will last 120 days.
In his new order, Trump quietly revokes the first travel ban that caused widespread chaos
|Brian Bennett
Two lines near the bottom of President Trump's new travel order wiped away his original ban, an apparent attempt to end court battles over his first directive that sparked widespread protests.
Trump's new travel restrictions are more narrowly tailored to avoid the type of judicial censure that followed the initial action signed Jan. 27 in Trump's first week in office.
"Executive Order 13769 of January 27, 2017, is revoked as of the effective date of this order," the new order reads.