Top Trump fundraiser became 'increasingly violent' during affair, ex-Playboy playmate alleges

One of President Trump’s top fundraisers became "increasingly violent and disturbing" over the course of a lengthy extramarital affair with a former Playboy playmate that ended in a hush-money deal after he impregnated her, according to claims from the woman's lawsuit that was unsealed Friday.
Shera Bechard, who was Playmate of the Month in November 2010, sued Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy of Beverly Hills in July, saying Broidy had ceased making payments on the $1.6 million he vowed to pay for her silence.
The unsealed portions of Bechard’s suit include intimate claims of her affair with Broidy, including allegations that he began to physically hurt her during sex toward the end of their relationship.
The two began their affair after meeting in a restaurant in 2013, according to Bechard’s suit. Broidy was “obsessed” with playmates and promised to financially support her. Beginning in 2016, Broidy became more possessive of Bechard, insisting that she be financially dependent on him and “commanded” no other man touch her, according to the lawsuit.
During their relationship, Bechard alleges in her suit, he became increasingly derogatory toward women and began “touching her in ways to which she did not consent.”
Bechard alleges that on the night of Sept. 24, 2017, Broidy “pushed” her into drinking excessively “so that she would be more compliant toward his physical abuse.” The suit claims that was the night she was impregnated. Broidy insisted on not using condoms, according to the suit.
Broidy initially supported Bechard having the baby but later demanded she get an abortion, according to the suit.
Bechard also claimed in the lawsuit that her former attorney, Keith Davidson, deceived her about the terms that he negotiated with Broidy’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of Trump.
The new unredacted portions of the suit also reveal that Bechard felt threatened by Davidson into having an abortion.
When she informed him that she planned on keeping the child, he “went ballistic” and told her she had to get an abortion because “that is how these deals work,” the suit alleges.
Broidy, who has acknowledged having an extramarital affair with Bechard, has given her $400,000. But in a July 1 story in the Wall Street Journal, an attorney for Broidy said that he would not pay the remaining $1.2 million because the existence of the pact had been leaked.
The suit was originally filed under seal though a version with redactions was made public later that month. A judge on Friday denied a motion by Broidy to seal the suit and instead ordered the full unredacted lawsuit unsealed Friday.
“We will continue to fight Ms. Bechard's false and disgusting attempts to malign Mr. Broidy’s character and embarrass him publicly, and will seek appropriate relief from all who have violated the settlement agreement including plaintiff’s attorney,” said Jessica Stebbins Bina, an attorney for Broidy.