How California Republicans are responding to Trump's attacks on Mueller and McCabe's firing

President Trump's new attacks over the weekend against the man leading the Russia probe put renewed pressure on California House Republicans already facing a tough reelection campaign.
Trump repeated his characterization of the investigation as a "witch hunt" and for the first time criticized by name Robert S. Mueller III, the former FBI head who is leading the probe into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
Trump also celebrated the firing of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, whose notes about his interactions with Trump could be helpful to Mueller's probe. The FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommended McCabe be fired over allegations that he authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to a reporter and misled investigators when asked about it.
Both developments put California Republicans in a difficult spot as many struggle to keep their seats in districts won by Hillary Clinton and others work to keep from alienating Trump supporters.
So far most have remained silent, but here are their responses to questions about whether they thought McCabe's firing was appropriate and whether Congress should — as Democrats believe — pass legislation to protect Mueller from being fired, particularly as Trump and his attorneys increase their calls for the probe to be ended.
|Representative
|Party
|District
|Response
|RepresentativeKevin McCarthy
|PartyRepublican
|District23
|Response"A lot of Democrats are trying to make this a political problem, but it's not," McCarthy said of McCabe's firing. "An independent, nonpartisan inspector general found the information of McCabe lying, thought it was severe enough even before its final report came forward to send it to the FBI, send it to the ethics department of the FBI... the Office of Professional Responsibility.”
|RepresentativeSteve Knight
|PartyRepublican
|District25
|ResponseKnight’s staff said the congressman “continues to support Robert Mueller’s special investigation and believes it would be ill-advised for the White House to interfere in this process.”
|RepresentativeEdward Royce
|PartyRepublican
|District39
|ResponseRoyce’s staff pointed to the congressman’s original statement when Mueller was chosen: “He still believes that Robert Mueller is the right man to lead this investigation and that we’ve got to get to the bottom of Russia’s efforts to meddle in our democratic process so we can keep it from happening again.”
|RepresentativeKen Calvert
|PartyRepublican
|District42
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativePaul Cook
|PartyRepublican
|District8
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeJeffrey Denham
|PartyRepublican
|District10
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeDuncan Hunter
|PartyRepublican
|District50
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeDarrell Issa
|PartyRepublican
|District49
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeDoug LaMalfa
|PartyRepublican
|District1
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeTom McClintock
|PartyRepublican
|District4
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeDevin Nunes
|PartyRepublican
|District22
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeDana Rohrabacher
|PartyRepublican
|District48
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeDavid Valadao
|PartyRepublican
|District21
|ResponseNone
|RepresentativeMimi Walters
|PartyRepublican
|District45
|ResponseNone
