How California Republicans are responding to Trump's attacks on Mueller and McCabe's firing

Sarah D. Wire
By
Mar 19, 2018 | 1:30 PM
| Washington
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at the Capitol (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

President Trump's new attacks over the weekend against the man leading the Russia probe put renewed pressure on California House Republicans already facing a tough reelection campaign.

Trump repeated his characterization of the investigation as a "witch hunt" and for the first time criticized by name Robert S. Mueller III, the former FBI head who is leading the probe into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump also celebrated the firing of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, whose notes about his interactions with Trump could be helpful to Mueller's probe. The FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommended McCabe be fired over allegations that he authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to a reporter and misled investigators when asked about it.

Both developments put California Republicans in a difficult spot as many struggle to keep their seats in districts won by Hillary Clinton and others work to keep from alienating Trump supporters.

So far most have remained silent, but here are their responses to questions about whether they thought McCabe's firing was appropriate and whether Congress should — as Democrats believe — pass legislation to protect Mueller from being fired, particularly as Trump and his attorneys increase their calls for the probe to be ended.

This story will be updated.

  Representative Party District Response
  RepresentativeKevin McCarthy PartyRepublican District23 Response"A lot of Democrats are trying to make this a political problem, but it's not," McCarthy said of McCabe's firing. "An independent, nonpartisan inspector general found the information of McCabe lying, thought it was severe enough even before its final report came forward to send it to the FBI, send it to the ethics department of the FBI... the Office of Professional Responsibility.”
  RepresentativeSteve Knight PartyRepublican District25 ResponseKnight’s staff said the congressman “continues to support Robert Mueller’s special investigation and believes it would be ill-advised for the White House to interfere in this process.”
  RepresentativeEdward Royce PartyRepublican District39 ResponseRoyce’s staff pointed to the congressman’s original statement when Mueller was chosen: “He still believes that Robert Mueller is the right man to lead this investigation and that we’ve got to get to the bottom of Russia’s efforts to meddle in our democratic process so we can keep it from happening again.”
  RepresentativeKen Calvert PartyRepublican District42 ResponseNone
  RepresentativePaul Cook PartyRepublican District8 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeJeffrey Denham PartyRepublican District10 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeDuncan Hunter PartyRepublican District50 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeDarrell Issa PartyRepublican District49 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeDoug LaMalfa PartyRepublican District1 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeTom McClintock PartyRepublican District4 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeDevin Nunes PartyRepublican District22 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeDana Rohrabacher PartyRepublican District48 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeDavid Valadao PartyRepublican District21 ResponseNone
  RepresentativeMimi Walters PartyRepublican District45 ResponseNone

sarah.wire@latimes.com

Follow @sarahdwire on Twitter

Read more about the 55 members of California's delegation at latimes.com/politics

