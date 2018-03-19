How California Republicans are responding to Trump's attacks on Mueller and McCabe's firing

Representative Kevin McCarthy Party Republican District 23 Response "A lot of Democrats are trying to make this a political problem, but it's not," McCarthy said of McCabe's firing. "An independent, nonpartisan inspector general found the information of McCabe lying, thought it was severe enough even before its final report came forward to send it to the FBI, send it to the ethics department of the FBI... the Office of Professional Responsibility.”

Representative Steve Knight Party Republican District 25 Response Knight’s staff said the congressman “continues to support Robert Mueller’s special investigation and believes it would be ill-advised for the White House to interfere in this process.”

Representative Edward Royce Party Republican District 39 Response Royce’s staff pointed to the congressman’s original statement when Mueller was chosen: “He still believes that Robert Mueller is the right man to lead this investigation and that we’ve got to get to the bottom of Russia’s efforts to meddle in our democratic process so we can keep it from happening again.”

Representative Ken Calvert Party Republican District 42 Response None

Representative Paul Cook Party Republican District 8 Response None

Representative Jeffrey Denham Party Republican District 10 Response None

Representative Duncan Hunter Party Republican District 50 Response None

Representative Darrell Issa Party Republican District 49 Response None

Representative Doug LaMalfa Party Republican District 1 Response None

Representative Tom McClintock Party Republican District 4 Response None

Representative Devin Nunes Party Republican District 22 Response None

Representative Dana Rohrabacher Party Republican District 48 Response None

Representative David Valadao Party Republican District 21 Response None