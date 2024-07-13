California leaders condemn apparent shooting of former President Trump at campaign rally

Former President Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event on Saturday in Butler, Pa.

California leaders immediately condemned an apparent shooting of former President Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

“Violence has NO place in our democracy,” Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. “My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today.”

It was not immediately clear what happened to the president. While speaking at a rally outside of Pittsburgh, Trump grabbed the side of his head and ducked down after loud bangs that resembled gunfire. Secret Service agents rushed to surround Trump, who appeared to be bleeding from around his ear as he pumped a fist in the air and was rushed from the stage.

Advertisement

Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, said the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Cheung said more details would be released later.

A shooter and a rally attendee were both killed, according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) wrote on the social media platform X that such violence “has no place in our society.”

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” Pelosi wrote.

Her husband was attacked in their San Francisco home in 2022. Pelosi wrote that she hoped attendees of the rally were safe.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), who is running to become California’s next U.S. senator, also issued a statement on X.

“Horrified by this apparent assassination attempt,” Schiff wrote.

“There is no place for political violence in our democracy. Absolutely none,” he wrote. “Grateful for the swift response by law enforcement and Secret Service. Wishing President Trump a swift recovery.”

Advertisement

The White House said President Biden has been briefed on the incident.

This story will be updated.