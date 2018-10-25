22nd District: Rep. Devin Nunes and Andrew Janz

California’s 22nd Congressional District is seen as a safe seat for Republicans, even though there’s been more of a push this year from a Democratic challenger who’s pulled in millions in donations. Republicans have a nine-point voter registration advantage, and the district within Fresno and Tulare counties went for President Trump by 10 percentage points in 2016.
But its seven-term incumbent, Rep. Devin Nunes of Tulare — chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — has faced criticism for his handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and the Trump campaign’s ties with Moscow.
Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz, who has drawn praise from locals for his moderate positions on gun control and immigration, is trying to unseat Nunes.
Although Nunes’ support for Trump helped Janz raise a record-setting $4.3 million last quarter, the incumbent holds a eight-point lead in the district, according to a recent poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.
District voters are most concerned about water, the economy, taxes and healthcare, according to the IGS poll.
WATER POLICY
Nunes
- Has proposed a three-pronged solution to the water crisis in the Central Valley: return pumps to normal operations, fix the San Joaquin River Settlement, and expedite and approve construction of new water projects.
- Opposed efforts by the California State Water Resources Control Board to increase unimpaired water flow requirements on the San Joaquin River.
- Said "extreme environmentalists" in California are responsible for the water crisis.
- "The Valley should be getting a 100% allocation," Nunes wrote on his blog.
Janz
- Wants to increase above- and below-ground storage in the Central Valley.
- Proposed raising the Shasta Dam and returning pumps to normal operations in an interview with Valley Public Radio.
- Said he will seek federal funds for projects such as the Temperance Flat Dam and other water and transportation projects in the Central Valley.
- Wants to improve canals and waterways.
- Said he's willing to work with President Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency to obtain the funds necessary to help farmers.
TAXES
Nunes
- Voted for the 2017 tax cuts, which went over favorably in the district.
- "If you make under $250,000, which is almost everybody in the San Joaquin Valley, the code’s going to be much more simplified, and you’re going to have a lot more money in your pocket," Nunes told the Fresno Bee.
- Asked if he was worried if the tax cuts would add to the budget deficit, he told the Bee, “the healthcare problem,” including Medi-Cal and Medicare, needs to be fixed. “That’s the driver of our budget deficit.”
- Recently introduced a bill to eliminate capital gains taxes on inflation, which he said would "contribute to economic growth."
Janz
- Criticized the 2017 tax cuts in an interview with the Fresno Bee, saying the removal of the health insurance requirement will cause premiums to rise.
- “We need to reduce the burden of taxes on small businesses and middle-class families while simplifying tax filing," Janz's campaign website states. "We need to make sure corporations are paying their fair share of taxes. ... And we need to prioritize the research and development that creates the high-paying and high-tech jobs of the future, so more Americans can find work that supports a family.”