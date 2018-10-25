Advertisement

22nd District: Rep. Devin Nunes and Andrew Janz

By Maya Sweedler
Oct 25, 2018 | 3:00 AM

California’s 22nd Congressional District is seen as a safe seat for Republicans, even though there’s been more of a push this year from a Democratic challenger who’s pulled in millions in donations. Republicans have a nine-point voter registration advantage, and the district within Fresno and Tulare counties went for President Trump by 10 percentage points in 2016.

Advertisement

But its seven-term incumbent, Rep. Devin Nunes of Tulare — chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — has faced criticism for his handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and the Trump campaign’s ties with Moscow.

Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz, who has drawn praise from locals for his moderate positions on gun control and immigration, is trying to unseat Nunes.

Although Nunes’ support for Trump helped Janz raise a record-setting $4.3 million last quarter, the incumbent holds a eight-point lead in the district, according to a recent poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

District voters are most concerned about water, the economy, taxes and healthcare, according to the IGS poll.

Devin Nunes
Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talk during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on "China's Threat to American Government and Private Sector Research and Innovation Leadership" on July 19. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.)
Andrew Janz
Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz contemplates discussion on a case in court, Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2018. (John Walker / Fresno Bee)
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), left, and Democratic challenger Andrew Janz. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call; John Walker / Fresno Bee)

WATER POLICY

Nunes

  • Has proposed a three-pronged solution to the water crisis in the Central Valley: return pumps to normal operations, fix the San Joaquin River Settlement, and expedite and approve construction of new water projects.
  • Opposed efforts by the California State Water Resources Control Board to increase unimpaired water flow requirements on the San Joaquin River.
  • Said "extreme environmentalists" in California are responsible for the water crisis.
  • "The Valley should be getting a 100% allocation," Nunes wrote on his blog.

Janz

  • Wants to increase above- and below-ground storage in the Central Valley.
  • Proposed raising the Shasta Dam and returning pumps to normal operations in an interview with Valley Public Radio.
  • Said he will seek federal funds for projects such as the Temperance Flat Dam and other water and transportation projects in the Central Valley.
  • Wants to improve canals and waterways.
  • Said he's willing to work with President Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency to obtain the funds necessary to help farmers.
Well water is pumped from the ground in April 2015 in Tulare during the drought.
Well water is pumped from the ground in April 2015 in Tulare during the drought. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

TAXES

Nunes

  • Voted for the 2017 tax cuts, which went over favorably in the district.
  • "If you make under $250,000, which is almost everybody in the San Joaquin Valley, the code’s going to be much more simplified, and you’re going to have a lot more money in your pocket," Nunes told the Fresno Bee.
  • Asked if he was worried if the tax cuts would add to the budget deficit, he told the Bee, “the healthcare problem,” including Medi-Cal and Medicare, needs to be fixed. “That’s the driver of our budget deficit.”
  • Recently introduced a bill to eliminate capital gains taxes on inflation, which he said would "contribute to economic growth."

Janz

  • Criticized the 2017 tax cuts in an interview with the Fresno Bee, saying the removal of the health insurance requirement will cause premiums to rise.
  • “We need to reduce the burden of taxes on small businesses and middle-class families while simplifying tax filing," Janz's campaign website states. "We need to make sure corporations are paying their fair share of taxes. ... And we need to prioritize the research and development that creates the high-paying and high-tech jobs of the future, so more Americans can find work that supports a family.”

Proposition 6

Janz is among the Democrats who support the repeal of California's gas tax. “The gas tax is particularly bad for Valley families. Andrew believes we can get a better deal," Janz's spokeswoman told the Hill. Nunes also opposes the gas tax: He has donated to the Yes on Proposition 6 campaign and run ads in favor of it.

RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

  • "After more than a year of diverted resources and slanderous attacks from the far left over alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian hackers, we've reached a conclusion about collusion: There was none."
    Nunes fundraising email
  • "Traditionally, the prosecution of crimes has been a non-partisan activity, so I'm really disappointed to see my opponent and the Trump White House attacking federal law enforcement agencies and officials. It really undermines our criminal justice system, which is a cornerstone of our democracy."
    Janz to USA Today
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act hold up signs outside the Supreme Court in June 2015.
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act hold up signs outside the Supreme Court in June 2015. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

HEALTHCARE

Nunes

  • Voted to repeal Obamacare, and came out in support of the Republican American Health Care Act on his House website.
  • Favors free-market healthcare reforms
  • "Medicaid is so broken that in some parts of the Valley, participants have to resort to hospital emergency rooms for basic care or have to travel to the Bay Area or Los Angeles to see a specialist. The AHCA, however, will use credits of $2,000 - $14,000 to transition people into private coverage. Unfortunately the bill will not move every Medicaid participant into a private program, but this is a great start to allowing more Valley residents to choose their own healthcare," Nunes wrote on his House website.

Janz

  • Believes healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and is opposed to any cuts to Medicare.
  • “The Affordable Care Act expanded health insurance to 24 million Americans who didn’t have it before. However, there are flaws in the design. We should keep what works and fix what doesn’t. We must fix the soaring costs of prescription drugs by addressing the pharmaceutical monopoly over prescription drug pricing. Unfortunately, the current proposals in Congress would strip millions of their access to healthcare by gutting Medicaid, scrapping the pre-existing conditions mandate and instituting an Age Tax that would make seniors pay more," Janz wrote on his website.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Nunes

Janz

  • “We’re already experiencing the effects of climate change in the Central Valley and around the world. Protecting the environment and ensuring clean air and water are priority issues in my campaign. Climate change threatens our snowpack, which is the best type of water storage for our Valley farms. We can’t afford a member of Congress who ignores the threat of climate change," Janz wrote on his website.
Advertisement
Advertisement