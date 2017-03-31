Rep. Adam Schiff, Trump's public prosecutor, says he must be a 'guardian against the worst abuses'

Before answering a question, Rep. Adam B. Schiff pauses as if mentally reviewing what he can say.

On Capitol Hill over the last month, he has become President Trump’s public prosecutor and — soft-spoken, deliberate, a little stiff — he is nearly the president’s polar opposite.

In seemingly daily appearances on cable television or before the microphones at news conferences, Schiff eschews the usual Washington hyperbole and snarky sound bites. The slow, relentless precision with which he speaks reflects his six years at the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. It also reveals the weight of handling national security secrets for the last two years as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the so-called Gang of Eight, the bipartisan group of House and Senate leaders who, alone among 535 members of the Congress, are privy to the country’s most sensitive intelligence.

Even when Schiff calls the president a liar, he manages to do it with the somber admonishment of a dad schooling an unruly child, as if to say he’s not mad, just disappointed.

“Cherish the trust and hope that was placed in you by virtue of your office,” Schiff, 56, recently advised Trump in a speech, “by never again advancing claims that you know — or should know — are simply not true.”

His suddenly high-profile perch on the House committee looking into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign has given Schiff a national platform that few can match — both for opportunity and peril.

As one of the Democratic elected officials with the most access to intelligence about Russia’s efforts to influence the election, Schiff has become his party’s most visible spokesperson on the investigation.

“Adam Schiff is the adult in the entire Congress right now on foreign policy and intelligence,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael).

This is a president who has shown a willingness to live in his own factual world, and what’s more, to misrepresent what the intelligence community has to say. — Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank)

In recent weeks, Schiff has offered a steadily more dire description of the evidence. Last month, he declared that the intelligence showed “circumstantial evidence of collusion” between Russia and Trump associates and “direct evidence of deception.” By last week, that assessment had escalated to “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion — the sort that would prompt a prosecutor to begin working with a grand jury, Schiff said in interviews.

He laid out that case in the committee’s first, and so far only, public hearing on Russia. Schiff asked for and got triple the amount of time normally allowed for opening statements, and for 15 minutes he set forth the circumstantial evidence of collusion. His recitation was replayed on cable news and liberal-leaning news sites for days.

“You almost get goosebumps when you listen to it,” said fellow committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), a former prosecutor. “He laid out pretty powerful evidence.”

Schiff’s words, delivered in his careful, measured tones, have made him a hero to many Democrats who almost desperately hope that the Russia investigation will be Trump’s downfall. In the end, however, if the evidence doesn’t back him up, “then going out there and being aggressive is definitely risky,” said UC Berkeley political science professor Eric Schickler.

It takes nothing away from the seriousness of Schiff’s approach — or the subject matter — to note that his position also provides an unexpected, priceless opportunity for a middle-aged, moderate, white male congressman with statewide ambitions to win support from California Democrats who in recent years have increasingly favored more liberal, minority and female candidates.

Already the committee’s inquiry has turned Schiff, once little known outside his Burbank-area district, into one of the most visible members of Congress. Dozens of profiles and articles have been written about him in the last month.

A Stanford- and Harvard-educated attorney, Schiff won notice as a federal prosecutor in 1990 for convicting a former FBI agent, Richard W. Miller, of spying for Moscow, a fact particularly notable in light of current events. Six years later, he won election to the California Senate, where he chaired the Judiciary Committee. In 2000, he was first elected to Congress, winning what had been a Republican-controlled district in what was, at the time, the most expensive House race on record. But his path beyond the House has seemed difficult to discern.

Two years ago, he considered a bid for Sen. Barbara Boxer’s seat but decided not to run against the favorite, and eventual winner, Kamala Harris. He is widely expected to try to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she decides to step down in 2018. Like nearly all his colleagues in California’s huge congressional delegation, however, he has struggled to stand out in a crowd of 53.

Now, he may inadvertently have landed on a springboard to higher office.

epa05879767 Adam Sch JIM LO SCALZO / EPA Schiff speaks to the media about the White House’s invitation for him to review classified material in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Schiff speaks to the media about the White House’s invitation for him to review classified material in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

The opportunity provided by the Russia hearings could not have been planned. Not only was Trump’s victory in the election unforeseen, but intelligence committees are rarely good vehicles for gaining attention; they deal heavily with classified material, often in closed-door hearings, and the backlash can be fierce for appearing to politicize such matters.

Schiff need look no further than across the committee dais for an object lesson: Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has struggled to balance his party loyalties with the panel’s mandate and has received widespread criticism, mostly from Democrats, but increasingly from some fellow Republicans as well.

By contrast, even Republican politicians have had few harsh words for Schiff, although some conservative media sites are having a field day.

Roger Stone, Trump’s friend and former lawyer and strategist, who has often figured on lists of Trump associates with possible ties to Russian election meddling, quipped to ABC’s “This Week” that the congressman was “largely full of Schiff."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently lambasted what he called Schiff’s “diatribe” and “mistruths” during a recent committee hearing.

They represent exceptions, however. More typical is the view of Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.), an Intelligence Committee member.

“I know that right now there’s the dispute with him and Devin, and I support Devin,” King said. “Having said that, I’ve always gotten along with Adam. I’m not trying to duck it, he’s just an easy guy to get along with. I don’t think you’ll find much antagonism toward Adam. He’s not that sort of person.”

Nunes has acknowledged that he and the ranking Democrat don't always agree, but he too has not been publicly critical of Schiff. The men have known each other for decades, including the last two years as the top Republican and Democrat on the committee. They share a love of the Oakland Raiders.

As the investigation continues and frustrations rise, however, it remains to be seen whether that accord can last.