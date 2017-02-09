Judges could seek a middle ground on Trump's travel ban by shielding only certain travelers

The government lawyer defending President Trump’s foreign travel ban made an unusual closing plea when arguing this week before a panel of U.S. 9th Circuit Court judges.

Sensing he had not convinced them, Justice Department attorney August Flentje suggested they issue a middle-ground ruling that would shield some travelers, but not others.

He said the temporary restraining order issued by Judge James L. Robart in Seattle is “vastly over-broad,” because it extends to many thousands of foreigners who have obtained U.S. visas but have never used them to travel here.

Instead, Flentje urged the judges to focus on the “core concerns” raised by those who challenged Trump’s order, such as foreign students, doctors, technology company executives and tourists who were in the process of traveling to or from the United States and one of seven Muslim-majority nations targeted by Trump’s order. When the ban was announced, many of these people were trapped outside the U.S. or detained upon arrival in the initial confusion over the rollout.

Although his last-gasp plea gained little traction during Tuesday’s argument, it may well play a key role when the judges of the 9th Circuit or the Supreme Court decide on how much of Trump’s order will be upheld or blocked.

If the judges are divided, they may steer away from an all-or-nothing ruling and opt for a limited order giving relief to some but not all of foreign visa holders. This would also put off a broader decision on the constitutionality of the ban.

Some immigration lawyers say a middle-ground ruling makes sense legally and practically.

“This would provide a balanced remedy that would relieve the chaos,” said Peter Margulies, who teaches immigration law at Roger Williams Law School in Rhode Island. “It would protect the visa holders who are here and want to travel outside the country. It’s unfair to change the rules on them. But it would not apply to people who have never been admitted to this country.”

In its legal brief, the Justice Department said the state of Washington sued “seeking to protect lawful permanent residents and other nationals from the seven identified countries who were previously admitted to the United States and are either temporarily abroad or are here now and wish to travel outside this country — not aliens who are attempting to enter the country for the first time. That makes sense because the latter class of aliens have no constitutional rights with respect to entry into the country.”

But Robart issued a broad order blocking most of Trump’s executive order nationwide, and Washington state’s lawyers are defending that decision. They maintain the ban is unconstitutional because it was motivated by religious discrimination in violation of the 1st Amendment’s ban on “an establishment of religion.”

Judge Michelle Friedland appeared to agree with the state’s contention, based on her questions. Judges William Canby and Richard Clifton asked skeptical questions of both sides.

If the 9th Circuit accepts the Justice Department’s suggestion and limit the judge’s restraining order to foreign citizens who had already entered the United States, it might forestall an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court. Government lawyers would have a hard time explaining why they were fighting a solution they had proposed. It would also allow the Trump administration to claim at least a partial victory.

However, if the 9th Circuit panel upholds the judge’s order entirely, the Trump administration is expected to lodge an emergency appeal with the high court.

The eight justices split 4 to 4 last year in the challenge to President Obama’s immigration order deferring deportation of millions in the country illegally, and they could split again if forced to decide the broad question.

The court’s conservative justices are likely to see merit in the government’s claim that the law calls for deferring to the president on matters of immigration and national security. The liberal justices are also likely to agree that Trump’s order was rash, disruptive and unfair to foreign travelers who were traveling legally into and out of this country.

Margulies said justices from both sides may favor a middle-ground approach. “I think it’s possible Justices [Stephen G.] Breyer or [Elena] Kagan might think a modified restraining order makes more sense,” he said.

Temple University law professor Peter Spiro agreed the courts may move toward narrowing the order, noting U.S. law gives more protection to people who are in this country, even if they were foreign citizens.

“The courts have been generally deferential to the political branches when it comes to immigration, but they have been less deferential when it comes to noncitizens already present in the U.S.,” he said. “So this makes sense, both politically and legally. Students in the U.S. with visas, for example, could go back to their home countries for vacation and then return to their studies here. From the administration’s perspective, a limited reinstatement would get them much of what it’s looking for: No new visas would be issued to nationals of the listed countries or to refugees.”

