In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, Al Franken says he'll resign amid allegations of sexual misdeeds

Al Franken announced Thursday he will resign his Senate seat, falling to a whirlwind of sexual misconduct allegations like those that have enmeshed other politicians, business leaders and media figures across the country in recent months.

Hours later, Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona, a Republican who is the ideological opposite of the Minnesota Democrat, announced his resignation after the House Ethics Committee revealed it had opened an investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him. In a statement, Franks admitted he had asked two female subordinates about bearing a child for him by surrogacy.

In a brief but emotional speech on the Senate floor, with 22 Democratic colleagues and one Republican looking on, Franken invoked the accusations that have swirled around President Trump and the Republican candidate in next week’s special election for an Alabama seat in the Senate, Roy Moore.

“There is some irony that I am leaving while a man who bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who preyed on young girls runs for Senate with the full support of his party,” Franken said.

The criticism of Trump set the tone for an unusual resignation speech. Franken’s remarks did not include an apology — indeed, he appeared to have pulled back from a Nov. 16 statement in which he said he was “ashamed” of behavior that was “completely inappropriate” when it came to one of the women who has accused him of misconduct.

On Thursday, Franken said his past statements, in which he said women who raise such allegations should be heard, had given people “the false impression” that he was admitting guilt.

“Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember differently,” he said. And he drew a distinction between behavior before he was sworn in in 2009 — most of the accusations were said to have occurred by then — and afterward.

“Nothing I have done as a senator — nothing — has brought dishonor on this institution. And I am confident that the Ethics Committee would agree,” he said.

The second-term senator once seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2020 or beyond, earlier had said he would not resign but instead would submit to a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior.

On Thursday, however, he said he would leave office because “Minnesotans deserve a senator who can focus with all her energy on addressing the challenges they face every day.”

Franken did not set a specific day for his departure but said it would occur “in the coming weeks.”

His fate appeared sealed on Wednesday, when more than half of Senate Democrats issued calls for his resignation in an uprising led by female senators. That choreographed move came as yet another woman came forward to accuse Franken of unwanted advances before he was elected to the Senate, and Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer of New York privately met with Franken to tell him the time had come to quit.

Franken made no mention of those demands in his remarks, other than to urge his colleagues to push back against Trump.

“I have faith, or at least hope, that members of this Senate will find the political courage necessary to keep asking the tough questions, hold this administration accountable, and stand up for the truth,” he said.

The resignation of Franken and Franks brought to three the number of lawmakers to step down this week in the rapidly spreading sexual misconduct scandal on Capitol Hill. On Tuesday, the senior member of the House, Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan, quit after multiple complaints by aides that he had sexually harassed them.

Neither of the latest resignations will change the balance of power in Congress. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat, will appoint a replacement for Franken to serve until a special election can be held in November 2018.

In a statement, Dayton said that “events have unfolded quickly; thus, I have not yet decided” whom to appoint, but added that he would make an announcement “in the next couple of days.”

A major question for Dayton is whether to appoint a caretaker who would fill the seat but not run in November — allowing Democrats to compete in a primary on an even field — or name someone who could build a record over the next 11 months and run as an incumbent. Whoever wins the special election will hold the seat until what would have been the end of Franken’s second term, in January 2021.

Franks represents a heavily Republican district in the Phoenix suburbs.

Franken’s departure marks the end of a legislative career that began when he squeaked into office on an exceptionally narrow win — a 312-vote victory he mentioned Thursday — then was reelected more easily and emerged as a well-regarded member of the party’s growing liberal wing.

Franken had recent star turns on Capitol Hill: It was his questioning of then-Sen. Jeff Sessions at Sessions’ nomination hearing in early 2017 to become attorney general that spurred the Alabaman to assert that neither he nor others on the Trump campaign had any conversations with Russian officials during the campaign. That has been shown to be false.

A politician with an unusual entree into politics — an occasionally raunchy comedy career that included his years on “Saturday Night Live” — Franken’s fall was as swift as his rise.

The first claim against him came from Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden, who on Nov. 16 accused him of aggressively kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour of the Mideast in which the two worked as performers. She also made public a picture taken of Franken with his hands outstretched near her breasts while she slept on a military plane as the performers returned from overseas, as if mocking the act of groping her.