After bitter Georgia loss, Democrats struggle to chart a course

As battered Democrats assess their loss in Tuesday’s Georgia House race, they are finding that the path out of the wilderness which they had hoped had been carved by voter discontent with President Trump is full of tricky obstacles.

The loss in Georgia was bitter, after Democrats, in the most expensive House race ever, invested tens of millions of dollars in a political newcomer and millennial, Jon Ossoff.

Finger-pointing was immediate. Blame fell on House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, on the cautious neophyte candidate. The complaints about muddled strategy by the party were exacerbated by the results from the special election in South Carolina on the same day, a race which Washington had all but ignored. The Democrat there came closer to victory than Ossoff.

But even as President Trump crowed about the failure of Democrats to win a single special election since he was elected, nonpartisan analysts said the returns in all those races, including the one in Georgia, should trouble him. The excitement and fervor is not on his side. In districts where Republicans have long been all but guaranteed victory, they have lost considerable ground. Their advantage at the polls in districts in Georgia, Kansas, Montana and South Carolina has shrunk in several cases by more than 20 points compared with races before Trump was elected.

The challenge for Democrats is all that enthusiasm is sparking a counterreaction. The voters in the heavily Republican suburbs north of Atlanta who went to the polls this week are not wild about Trump — he carried their district by less than two points — but enough of them clearly resented the move by national Democrats to make an example out of the region.

If that trend continues, Democrats will have trouble picking up seats. When Democrats had a wave of pickups in 2006, it was due in large part to their voters being motivated and Republicans staying home. The opposite happened in 2010, when the GOP took control of the House in part because Democrats didn’t show up to vote.

The party is straining to hit on a message that motivates voters without irritating disaffected Republicans to the point where they come to the polls just to vote against the Democrat running.

The race did nothing to solve the internal debate raging among Democrats about how hard to go after Trump in their campaigns. Ossoff avoided attacking him.

“He tried to run as an independent, as a neutral, almost nonpartisan candidate, to de-emphasize the party label,” said Kerwin Swint, a professor of political science at Kennesaw State University. But in doing so, Swint said, “you’re going to turn off a lot of your base. That’s the problem. You have to do it on a district-by-district basis. There’s no magic blueprint or anything. What works for this district may be of limited help next year."

A stronger candidate than Ossoff might have been better positioned to thread that needle. Ossoff’s résumé was thin. He had no political accomplishments. He grew up in the area but spent much of his short career on Capitol Hill. He came off more Washingtonian than Georgian. He did not even live in the district, opting to keep the apartment he and his girlfriend shared in Atlanta.

All that made it easy for Republicans and outside conservative groups to persuade voters the candidate was a creation of Pelosi, who is reviled by voters in the district. This, after all, is the district that elected Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and, before him, GOP firebrand Newt Gingrich.

In next year’s midterm elections, Democrats with much deeper experience and impressive résumés are already stepping forward to run in other districts held by Republicans where the erosion of GOP support has been more intense than in the Atlanta suburbs. In many of them, Trump lost in November.

There are 70 seats currently held by Republicans where the makeup of the electorate is more favorable to Democrats than it was for Ossoff, Democratic analyst Steve Schale pointed out in a blog post. The loss in Georgia highlighted how Democrats need to redouble their efforts to find the top-tier candidates for them, he said.

Those candidates will be battle-tested in a way Ossoff wasn’t, as they will likely have to endure an extended primary campaign. In Ossoff’s case, the field was all but cleared for him by the establishment.

Still, the results in Georgia give Democrats much to worry about.

Despite dismal favorability ratings overall, the Georgia election reinforced that Trump remains popular with Republicans. His approval rating within his party is staying steady in the mid-80s. There has been no sharp decline. The prospects for Democrats winning back the House are tougher as long as that does not change.

Before Democrats had their last wave election more than a decade ago, George W. Bush was already on a downward path with defections among Republican voters.

