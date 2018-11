Voting rights advocates eye Georgia, where close governor's race could turn on who gets to vote

First was the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bush vs. Gore in 2000, which ended the ballot recount in Florida. “That taught a generation of political operatives that the rules of election administration could make a real difference in close races,” she said. Next was the election of President Obama in 2008, which she said triggered efforts on the right to impose new voting restrictions at the state level under the guise of preventing voter fraud. Virtually every study of voter fraud has found that it either does not exist or is too marginal to make a difference.