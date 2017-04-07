Senate set to confirm Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court nominee

President Trump’s nominee Judge Neil M. Gorsuch was set to be confirmed Friday for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, filling an unprecedented 14-month vacancy after a dramatic Senate rules change that risked long-lasting repercussions to both institutions.
The confirmation will deliver a much needed political victory to Trump, whose administration is grappling with in-fighting, court battles over its travel ban, defeat of the GOP healthcare overhaul and, most recently, a brewing confrontation in Syria.
The seat had been vacant since the 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The GOP-led Senate last year refused to consider President Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, fueling partisan rancor and Democratic opposition to Gorsuch.
The 49-year-old judge, a respected conservative on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, is expected to bring a “textualist” approach to the court, relying on a strict interpretation of legal language. Since he is replacing Scalia, a conservative icon, the ideological tilt of the bench is not likely to shift.
