FBI investigation of Kavanaugh leads to fresh acrimony as McConnell pushes for vote

“I told my wife, ‘I hope that I would sound that indignant if I felt I was unjustly maligned,’” Flake said at a forum sponsored by the Atlantic magazine. “But then it went on. And the interaction with the members was sharp and partisan, and that concerns me. I tell myself, you give a little leeway because of what he’s been through. But on the other hand, we can’t have this on the court.”