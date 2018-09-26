Republicans to tread carefully in questioning Kavanaugh and Ford

“The goal is to depoliticize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns,” Grassley said. He was referring to possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on the panel, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.). But Grassley has just as much reason to worry about what some of his own members might say, such as Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, 84, who is remembered for his aggressive questioning of Hill on the same panel in 1991.