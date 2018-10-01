These three undecided Republicans will decide if Kavanaugh gets on the Supreme Court

Concerns: Flake says he supports putting a conservative jurist like Kavanaugh on the bench but he has expressed concern about the public’s perception of an illegitimate process that would damage the Supreme Court’s reputation. Flake is open to voting against Kavanaugh depending on what the FBI finds, he said. After huddling with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday, Flake told reporters that he has struggled with how to deal with the allegations against Kavanaugh. “It was awful. I think everybody has struggled. It’s not just me. Everybody has struggled with this decision.”