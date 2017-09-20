Report: Mueller seeks documents related to Trump’s actions while in White House

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has sought a range of documents from the White House in recent weeks, suggesting his investigation into Russian meddling is now focusing at least in part on President Trump’s actions while in office, the New York Times reported, citing White House officials.

Mueller’s office has reportedly requested that the White House detail 13 areas that investigators want more information about, including a meeting Trump held in May with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In that meeting, Trump reportedly told Russian diplomats that firing FBI Director James Comey had taken “great pressure” off him.

The report also said that Mueller has asked for documents related to the White House’s response to a story detailing Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting last year with several Russians and Russian-Americans in which he sought information about Hillary Clinton, and the circumstances surrounding the firing of former national security advisor Michael Flynn.