Advertisement
World & Nation

Citing Supreme Court immunity ruling, Trump asking to freeze classified documents case

Donald Trump wears a red "Make America Great Again" hat and speaks into a microphone.
Former President Trump wants a federal judge to freeze the classified documents case against him.
(Steve Helber / Associated Press)
By Eric Tucker
Associated Press
Share via
WASHINGTON — 

Donald Trump is asking a federal judge to freeze the classified documents case against him in light of a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Trump’s lawyers told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that the prosecution should be put on pause until she resolves pending defense motions that assert that Trump is immune from criminal charges in the case and that special counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in a 6-3 opinion Monday that presidents enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution for actions involving their core constitutional powers and are presumptively immune for all other official acts. In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that Smith’s appointment was invalid because there is “no law establishing” the office of the special counsel.

Advertisement

The request Friday underscores the potentially far-reaching implications of the high court’s opinion. On Tuesday, sentencing for Trump’s hush money convictions was postponed until at least September as the judge in the New York case agreed to weigh the possible impact of the opinion.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Supreme Court's decision that women have no constitutional right to an abortion marked the apex of a week that reinforced Trump's grip on Washington more than a year and a half after he exited the White House for the final time. The same Supreme Court now dominated by Trump-appointed conservatives also voted to weaken restrictions on gun ownership.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

World & Nation

Supreme Court gives Trump broad immunity from prosecution — for the past and perhaps future

The Supreme Court ruled that former President Trump cannot be prosecuted for his official acts while in office.

July 1, 2024

The opinion came in a separate case brought by Smith charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Trump’s lawyers in the documents case in Florida, where he is charged with illegally retaining top secret records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate, have challenged the indictment on the same legal grounds raised in Monday’s Supreme Court opinion.

Cannon heard arguments last month on the legality of Smith’s appointment, but did not immediately rule. She has also not ruled on the immunity question.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Trump enters the last days of his presidency facing a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump will try to go on offense in his last 10 days, with no plans of resigning. Instead, Trump is planning to lash out against the companies that have now denied him his Twitter and Facebook bullhorns. And aides hope he will spend his last days trying to trumpet his policy accomplishments, beginning with a trip to Alamo, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

World & Nation

Supreme Court’s decision would free a reelected President Trump to ignore the law, experts warn

Even before his big Supreme Court win, Trump promised to be ‘dictator for one day.’ Will the ruling embolden him further?

July 2, 2024

“Resolution of these threshold questions is necessary to minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the Presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution,” defense lawyers wrote as they requested the opportunity to make additional paperwork.

They said the case should be frozen, with the exception of a separate, and also unresolved, dispute over an effort by prosecutors to bar Trump from making public comments that could endanger FBI agents involved in the case.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 1: Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett is escorted out after an investiture ceremony by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts at the Supreme Court on Friday, Oct. 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Barrett sought middle ground in Trump immunity case. This time Roberts said no

Chief Justice Roberts often prefers to avoid partisan decisions with careful compromises. Not so with the Trump immunity ruling.

July 5, 2024

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsElection 2024

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement