Senate Republicans sweeten Obamacare repeal bill to win over GOP holdouts as opposition mounts

Senate Republicans scrambled Monday to salvage their push to roll back the Affordable Care Act, making a series of last-minute changes to their sweeping repeal bill in a bid to woo GOP hold-outs.

But the changes – which funnel more money to the states of several key GOP lawmakers while further loosening patient protections in the current law – drew only more criticism from across the nation’s healthcare system.

And consumer advocates stepped up warnings that the bill – written by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) – would be devastating to sick Americans.

“This bill is an even harsher version of the previous failed proposals that were overwhelmingly rejected by Americans,” said Betsy Imholz, special projects director for Consumers Union. “It is not only a repeal of the Affordable Care Act — threatening key consumer protections and coverage requirements that ensure those with preexisting conditions have access to meaningful care — but also a historic undercutting of the Medicaid program.”

Cassidy and Graham have said Americans will not lose vital insurance protections, including the guarantee that they could get insurance even if they are sick.

“This plan protects those with preexisting conditions and gives states resources and flexibility to lower premiums and increase the number of Americans insured,” Cassidy said Monday after releasing his latest proposal.

But those claims have been refuted by nearly every major voice in the U.S. healthcare system, including leading hospitals, physician groups and patient advocates.

On Monday, 36 current and former state insurance commissioners, including several Republicans, sent a strongly worded letter to congressional leaders urging them to reject the latest proposal.

“The Cassidy-Graham bill would increase the number of people without health coverage and severely disrupt states’ individual insurance markets, with sharp premium increases and insurer exits likely to occur in the short term and over time,” wrote the commissioners.

Senate Republican leaders and the Trump administration are trying to woo key Republican senators who have expressed strong doubts about the bill, which appears to remain at least a vote or two short of what GOP leaders need for passage.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in an interview on CNN on Sunday that “it’s very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill.”

Sen. John McCain of Arizona previously said he would oppose the bill, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has said she remains undecided.

On the right, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has previously said several times that he opposes the bill, kept up his criticism in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” And Sen. Ted Cruz, speaking in his home state of Texas, said that "right now they don't have my vote." Cruz said he did not think Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) was supporting the bill either.

With 52 Republicans in the Senate and no Democrats supporting the repeal effort, sponsors of the bill can afford to lose only two GOP votes.

The revised version would send more money to Alaska, Arizona and Maine in a clear effort to win over Murkowski, McCain and Collins.

And in a bid to win over Cruz and other conservatives, Graham and Cassidy appear to have further weakened consumer protections, giving states more authority to waive requirements such as the prohibition on insurers charging sick people more for coverage.

The full impact of the changes will be difficult to assess as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which lawmakers rely on to analyze major legislation, will not have time to issue a full report on the new proposal.

Senate Republicans must vote this week before a Sept. 30 deadline, after which they can no longer use a special rule that allows them to advance repeal legislation with only 50 votes instead of the 60 normally required to pass controversial bills in the Senate.

That would require them to vote on one of the most sweeping pieces of domestic legislation in at least half a century with almost no time for study and debate.

The GOP proposal would not only roll back the government programs created by the current law to guarantee Americans’ health coverage, it would completely restructure the 52-year-old system of federal support for state Medicaid programs that currently cover approximately 70 million people.

It would also dramatically cut future Medicaid funding that supports coverage for poor children, mothers, seniors and the disabled.

At the same time, the bill would give states broad new authority to remake their healthcare systems and waive many protections in the current law.

