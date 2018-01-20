Congress reconvenes but prospects for a 'Dreamer' deal fade with government shutdown

The American public woke up to a sobering reality Saturday — the first partial government shutdown in five years after Democrats and the Republicans who control both houses in Congress failed to broker a deal with President Trump to keep the government open before a midnight deadline expired.

Lawmakers in both parties said they planned to spend the morning pushing plans for new stopgap measures lasting either weeks or days, continuing a tightrope process that had been going on for months, and finally broke down as midnight struck on Saturday.

House Democrats and Republicans planned separate meetings at 10 a.m. But the focus of the action remained in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was trying to hatch a plan that could win 60 votes after the body reconvenes at noon.

Lawmakers from both chambers remained in town, forgoing a planned recess. Trump delayed a weekend trip to his beachfront resort Florida, and may have to skip a lavish political fundraiser Saturday night — where a pair of tickets started at $100,000 — at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate his first year in office.

“This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present,” he tweeted early Saturday.

The effects of the shutdown may not be felt immediately, given that many government employees do not normally come to work on a weekend.

The Smithsonian’s 19 museums in Washington and New York and the National Zoo said they would remain open, at least for the weekend. The nation’s military will stay on duty, although their pay may be delayed, and key veterans’ services could face disruption.

“It’s unconscionable,” Vice President Mike Pence said as he greeted U.S. troops in Ireland early Saturday while stopping for fuel on his way to Egypt, the first stop on a three-nation Middle East tour.

“We’ll get this thing figured out in Washington,” Pence said. “You guys stay focused on your mission.”

Barclays estimated that each week of a shutdown shaves 0.1 percentage point from quarterly economic growth. But because it is early in the quarter, the economy could make up for some, or all, of that loss before the end of the quarter, especially if the shutdown is brief.

Lawmakers from both parties face serious political risks with a shutdown of any length, but especially a prolonged one.

The way forward remains uncertain. Any deal must work around Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address on Jan. 30, when both sides hope to avoid a shutdown hanging over what is usually an agenda-setting presidential speech to Congress.

Democrats were seeking a shorter deal with an agreed-upon outline for negotiations. Republicans want to push the next deadline until after the president’s speech, with limits on immigration talks.

Five of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats in this fall’s midterm elections sided with Republicans late Friday in a vote that would have paved the way for a deal to keep the government open, while four Republicans voted against it.

Even though the vote was 50-49, it was not enough to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate for a final vote.

During a dramatic late night in the Senate, lawmakers engaged in bipartisan talks for nearly two hours, the sausage-making playing out in real time on the Senate floor.

At one point, some 30 senators — Republicans and Democrats — gathered around the desk of Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) explained his proposal for another stopgap measure, for three weeks til Feb. 8, to allow talks to continue.

But Democrats objected to that plan when McConnell tried to bring it forward well past midnight. They don’t believe negotiations will produce a better outcome after Friday’s talks ended without establishing parameters for debate.

That forced the GOP leader to set up the days-long procedure necessary to break their filibuster. House and Senate leaders advised members to stay in town, with additional votes possible on Saturday or Sunday.

Ahead of the shutdown, the promise of a deal rose when Trump invited Schumer to the White House for a meeting Friday afternoon. Last year, the two, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), had struck an immigration bargain that stunned Republicans.

Over lunch Friday in the small dining room off the Oval Office, Schumer thought talks were progressing toward a deal.

The two discussed the contours of a possible accord, and Schumer agreed to the higher military funding the Republicans have wanted.

In what Schumer later said was a difficult decision, he also considered the possibility of Trump's full border wall request, well beyond the $2.6 billion the administration had initially requested for the fiscal year that was included in the Graham-Durbin immigration proposal.

The president was “very positive in the room,” said a source familiar with the meeting. Schumer thought he had a deal.

“In the room, it sounded like the president was open to accepting,” Schumer told the Senate. “But what has transpired since that meeting in the Oval Office is indication of the entire chaotic process the Republicans have engaged in.”

Trump largely left the congressional leaders to negotiate, both Republicans and Democrats said. The president seemed to back off the arrangement with Schumer after White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and others had time to intervene, Democrats said.

The president “walked away from it after he talked to his hard right," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

McConnell, who said Republicans were ready to come together in a bipartisan way “to clean up this mess,” also read White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders’ statement in which she said no immigration deal could be reached during the shutdown.

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” Sanders said. “This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators.”

