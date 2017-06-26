Trump scores a partial win for his travel ban. What comes next?

What's next after the Supreme Court cleared the way for parts of President Trump's travel ban executive order to begin implementation? Here are some answers.

Does this put Trump’s travel ban into effect?

Not exactly. The court said it could take effect partly but not entirely. It exempted any foreigners who have a “bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the U.S., such as a relative, a university or an employer. Since it is believed that many visitors from the six affected mostly Muslim countries have such a relationship, the impact of the order may be limited. That’s been the position of the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

What happens next?

The State Department, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies said they are reviewing the order to figure out how to respond and begin implementing the ban.

They will be eager to avoid the kind of chaos at airports that occurred when Trump tried to enforce his original ban. But since the new ban applies only to people who do not already have a valid visa, that kind of confusion is not likely.

What about the arguments that Trump’s ban is unconstitutional?

Issues about religious discrimination, presidential power and other constitutional issues were not directly addressed in the court’s decision on Monday. Instead the justices agreed to hear those matters in the fall.

However, they noted that by then, the entire case may be moot because the 90-day ban will have expired. And the justices indicated that by the fall, the Trump administration will have had plenty of time to come up with new permanent vetting procedures to ensure national security.

A unanimous ruling? That sounds like a big victory for the president.

Yes and no. The justices took a middle ground, which is probably why all justices agreed, but they were unanimous on only part of what they did. The three most conservatives justices, including Trump's one appointee, Neil M. Gorsuch, wrote a partial dissent. He, along with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., said they would have preferred to go further and allow Trump's entire ban to go into effect. That suggests that the other six justices have reservations about allowing the full ban to take effect, and Trump will still have to win over two more justices, if and when the full case is debated by the court.

How will it be decided whether someone has a “bona fide” relationship that exempts them from the ban?

The court gave several examples, such as students enrolled in U.S. universities, people with close relatives in the U.S., and workers offered jobs in the country.

But in his dissent, Thomas predicted the decision would cause a “flood of litigation until this case is finally resolved on the merits, as parties and courts struggle to determine what exactly constitutes a ‘bona fide relationship,’ who precisely has a ‘credible claim’ to that relationship, and whether the claimed relationship was formed” simply to avoid the travel ban.

What does this mean for refugees?

Trump’s revised travel ban put a 120-day limit on what had originally been an indefinite suspension of accepting refugees from Syria, and removed language intended to help Christian refugees and other religious minorities facing persecution in winning asylum. It retained language that slowed the entry of asylum seekers dramatically, capping the program at 50,000 refugees for the year, compared with 110,000 allowed under policies of the Obama administration.

As with the rest of the order, the Trump administration has yet to address what the court's action means for that plan. But plaintiffs in the case, including groups that represent refugees, argue that it will have a minimal effect.

They say people who are granted refugee status are automatically referred by the U.S. government to a non-governmental organization that provides them with social services and other relocation help. They argue that those connections should count as extensive ties to an existing organization in the United States, as long as the process has already begun.

That could, however, be subject to interpretation by another court. If plaintiffs lose that argument, they could get another bite at the apple by arguing on behalf of refugees who have family ties in the United States. They say tens of thousands of potential refugees meet that criteria.

