Trump faces pair of double-barreled crises at home and abroad

As a candidate, Donald Trump boasted of his lack of government experience and argued his business background qualified him to handle a president’s most august responsibility — handling the nuclear arsenal.

On Sunday, hours after North Korea claimed it had tested its first hydrogen bomb, far more powerful than its previous nuclear tests, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis emerged from a meeting that Trump had just held with his top national security advisors, and raised the specter of nuclear war.

Standing in the White House driveway with Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mattis warned Pyongyang that aggression against the United States or its allies would trigger a unified world response and what he termed the “total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea.”

“Any threat to the United States or its territory, including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said.

The warning was all the more severe because it came from Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general who had sought to tamp down so many of Trump’s bellicose comments and tweets in recent weeks that he was forced to deny a split with the president.

Sunday’s drama represented a new reality for Trump. His presidency has been defined largely by political crises of his own making, from his decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey to his comments after racial violence in Charlottesville, Va. It was inevitable that circumstances outside his reach would complicate his tenure.

And now they have, raising the question of how he will handle a double-barreled pair of crises — the growing threat from North Korea and the recovery and relief efforts for hundreds of thousands of Americans caught in epic floods in Texas and Louisiana.

To add to his challenges, the White House has said Trump will disclose Tuesday whether he will authorize the deportation of 800,000 so-called Dreamers, immigrants brought here illegally as children — a decision that will be political combustible no matter what he decides.

Off in the wings are high-stakes battles that will begin Tuesday on Capitol Hill, including funding the government to avoid a shutdown by Sept. 30, raising the federal debt ceiling, and approving billions in aid for the victims of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.

Undergirding all these is special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of whether Trump’s aides cooperated with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. That probe has steadily gathered steam, even if pushed out of view in recent weeks.

The combination would tax any president, but particularly Trump, who has proven to be a tempestuous and unpredictable chief executive. And Sunday’s events showed again his difficulty in gaining traction for his presidency.

Early this year, Trump’s well-received address to Congress was buried within a day by negative developments in the Russian investigation. On Sunday, when he might have been basking in praise from Harvey victims he visited Saturday in Texas and Louisiana, he was instead overtaken by actions half a world away.

The abrupt change of focus from domestic recovery to international fear over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing military might was clear Sunday morning in raw juxtaposition.

Trump and his wife, Melania, attended services in St. John’s Church, across Lafayette Park from the White House, to underscore his call for a day of prayer for the benefit of Harvey victims.

As he left, reporters shouted a question: Did he plan to attack North Korea?

“We’ll see,” he said, and returned to the White House to meet with his top national security advisors.

The confluence of crises hit Washington at the opening of a month already overwhelmed with challenges.

After Congress returns from vacation on Tuesday, lawmakers and the White House face a series of must-do items that have proven volatile and divisive in the past.

As September dawned, relations between the Republican-led White House and Congress remained raw from fallout of the failed effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, which Trump still would like to add to the fall agenda.

The multiple crises hit Trump as he languishes at the low end of polling for most presidents, a fact that limits both his opportunities for persuasion and his ability to threaten.

In a recent Fox News poll, 41% of Americans approved of the way he was conducting his presidency; about the same number, 43%, backed how he had handled the North Korea threat.

Were Trump to help engineer a smooth recovery from Harvey, his image could certainly benefit. But North Korea presents few good options for any president, and Trump’s all-over-the-mat response so far has only fueled concerns that he is not up to the task.

Last month, he took two very different positions based largely on the same facts. In early August, he warned Kim against “any more threats” to the United States. Were any to occur, he warned, “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Two weeks later, at a campaign rally in Phoenix, he praised Kim.

“I respect the fact that I believe he is starting to respect us. I respect that fact very much. Respect that fact,” he said. “And maybe — probably not — but maybe something positive can come about.”

On Sunday, less than two weeks later, he was back to suggesting that the only solution was a military attack.