Trump will deliver a promise of help to a coastal Texas city battered by Harvey

President Trump plans to tour Texas’ emergency operations center and get briefed on the state’s worsening flooding crisis Tuesday, visiting while rescuers are still pulling people from submerged homes.

The trip to Corpus Christi and Austin comes a day after Trump promised to bring swift financial help for a “long and difficult” recovery from the storm’s devastation, which he said would cost billions.

“We think you’re going to have what you need and it’s going to go fast,” he said.

Congress has not outlined a plan to tackle the needs of Texas and Louisiana, the two states that took the brunt of Harvey, a hurricane now downgraded to a tropical storm.

State and local officials are still responding to the immediate safety threat and have not begun to fully assess the long-term costs of the epic storm, which has turned large parts of Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city, into a lake.

Trump will steer clear of Houston during his visit, flying into Corpus Christi and touring the emergency center in Austin. While it will send a strong signal of federal government concern, Trump could stretch already stressed resources, given the logistical and security requirements of a presidential visit.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican and supporter of the president, has welcomed him and given the federal government high marks for its initial response. Abbott has mobilized the Texas National Guard to help with rescue and relief efforts.

Several Texas lawmakers, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, opposed a federal aid package in 2013 following Hurricane Sandy, the massive storm that hit New Jersey and other Northeastern states. But Northeastern lawmakers have said they will not resist helping Texans in their time of need.

Congress has failed to gather majorities on several major issues this year. It is under deadline pressure to act on several must-pass bills next month, including action to keep the government running and separate legislation to prevent the country from defaulting on its debts.

Guiding lawmakers to accomplish those goals, while approving aid to Texas and starting work on the more ambitious legislation on Trump’s agenda, will require focus from the president.

Trump had intended to devote this week to pitching a complicated federal tax overhaul proposal that his administration has yet to draft.

He has a speech planned Wednesday in Missouri to begin that effort and has said he is likely to return to Texas and possibly Louisiana later in the week to provide more attention to Harvey recovery.

Even as Trump contends with those domestic issues, he faced another provocation from North Korea, which launched a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning.

Trump repeated his threat that “all options are on the table” in a statement Tuesday. He had a lengthy call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and plans to speak with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore by telephone during the flight to Corpus Christi, the White House said.

Trump tweeted about the storm early Tuesday, including a retweet of a National Weather Service warning: “Historic flooding is still ongoing across the area. If evacuated, please DO NOT return home until authorities indicate it is safe!”

In addition to storm tweets, Trump sent out praise of himself, including a message from Fox. "Trump just won on law & order and now he's delivering the goods," Trump retweeted.

CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." CAPTION De’Andre Harris, 20, of Charlottesville, Va., who protested against white supremacists, recounts being attacked by a gang of them in the city on Saturday. (Video by Zach D. Roberts) De’Andre Harris, 20, of Charlottesville, Va., who protested against white supremacists, recounts being attacked by a gang of them in the city on Saturday. (Video by Zach D. Roberts) CAPTION Charles Robert Jenkins, 77, deserted the U.S. Army in 1965 and crossed into North Korea, where he was held for decades. Charles Robert Jenkins, 77, deserted the U.S. Army in 1965 and crossed into North Korea, where he was held for decades. CAPTION "We'll see," Trump says when asked about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. "We'll see," Trump says when asked about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. CAPTION President Trump condemned the violence and racism from Saturday's protests in Charlottesville, Va. President Trump condemned the violence and racism from Saturday's protests in Charlottesville, Va.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

noah.bierman@latimes.com

Branson-Potts reported from Corpus Christi and Bierman reported from Washington.