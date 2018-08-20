Trump sees political win in some Democrats' calls to abolish ICE

President Trump plans to brandish two of his favorite political weapons at the White House today: a phalanx of uniformed law enforcement officers and an angry denunciation of Democrats as a party of lawlessness and open borders.
Trump is expected to hit those themes hard before the November midterm elections in which Democrats are threatening to retake control of the House — in part by emphasizing Trump's immigration crackdown that resulted in several thousand migrant children being separated from their families on the Southwest border.
Under heavy criticism, Trump ordered a stop to the family separations and a federal judge has sharply criticized the government's response in reuniting the families.
Trump will try to retake the political initiative Monday by hosting the "heroes" of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, which arrests and deports people in the country illegally, and Customs and Border Protection, which is responsible for patrolling on the border.
Before the meeting, he angrily condemned those who criticized ICE operations — and are seeking its elimination.
"Tragically, the brave men and women of ICE have recently been subjected to a nationwide campaign of smears, insults, and attacks by politicians shamelessly catering to the extreme elements of our society that desire lawlessness and anarchy," he wrote.
Democrats have used Trump's harsh immigration crackdown — including workplace raids and widespread reports of sexual and physical abuse in ICE detention facilities — to build enthusiasm among core supporters and activists.
But establishment Democrats worry that calls by some progressives in the party to abolish ICE, which has more than 20,000 employees, could backfire in November.
The push to abolish ICE gained steam in June when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won a Democratic primary in a New York House race over a party leader, making her an instant celebrity in the party's left flank. Since she had campaigned on the issue, the party's liberal base has pushed others to embrace it.
Two leading potential presidential contenders — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York — have joined the cause, a sign that the party is being tugged to the left as it considers how to confront Trump in 2020.
While the movement has some supporters in Congress, many Democrats have stayed away, choosing to focus on ICE's documented abuses and Trump's rhetoric and policies rather than taking on a challenge that has low support in polls.
Some who support abolishing ICE concede it may not happen but hope to push the center of the immigration debate further to the left, much as conservatives have pulled their party to the right by staking out extreme positions.
Advocates of eliminating ICE said they do not seek to end enforcement of immigration laws. But they say that ICE has twisted its mission by focusing on deportation of families at the expense of preventing crime and terrorism.
Sen. Kamala Harris of California has tried to split the issue, calling for "fundamentally reforming ICE's mission," while stopping short of endorsing an end to the agency.
Customs and Border Protection, not ICE, is tasked with patrolling the border, but many people have conflated their roles.
"When you say 'abolish ICE,' what the rest of the population gets is that you want to leave the borders unguarded," said Jose Dante Parra, a Miami-based political consultant who served as the point person for Latino outreach for former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.
Dante Parra, who works with immigration advocacy groups, supports the goal of overhauling ICE, arguing that it focuses on "mothers dropping off their kids at school who then go to clean somebody's house," rather than harder targets like terrorism rings and drug traffickers.
Mary Small, policy director for Detention Watch Network, an immigration advocacy group in Washington, called Trump's focus on ICE "propaganda that's really intended to stoke people's fears" because of the public outcry to his immigration crackdown."
"People are having a visceral reaction to seeing this administration's enforcement of these policies," Small said. "The perception of ICE agents has already shifted. So the president holding up these ICE agents as heroes -- it's a response to the fact that our stories are breaking through."
Trump and many Republicans are eager to talk about abolishing ICE. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin recently said it was an example that Democrats had "really jumped the sharks on the left."
More than half of voters — 54% -- surveyed in a July poll by Politico/Morning Consult opposed eliminating ICE, while only 25% want to abolish the agency.
"From a political standpoint this is a gift from the Democrats," said Matt Schlapp, a Trump ally and chairman of the American Conservative Union. "It shows their heart, which is one of radicalism."
Schlapp, whose wife, Mercedes, works in the White House communications office and will be moderating a panel at Monday's event, links Trump's embrace of ICE and border patrol agents to his other "law and order" rhetoric, including his criticism of National Football League players who have protested police brutality during the national anthem and Trump's embrace of the "Blue Lives Matter" movement.
Trump also hosted a White House event in June with "American victims of illegal immigration." Immigration activists and their allies say Trump uses such events to demonize all immigrants, linking the rhetoric to his initial campaign announcement in 2015 where he labeled many Mexican immigrants rapists, drug dealers and criminals.
Trump, however, believes the issue has been a winner for him.
"Thank goodness for ICE," Trump said at a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City, Mo., last month.
"When you hear 'open borders,' when you hear 'get rid of ICE,' when you hear some of the things that they're proposing, it's like you can't even understand it," he said. "Can you imagine, open borders, you'd have millions of people pouring into our country."
