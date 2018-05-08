Trump will say whether he plans to leave Iran nuclear deal, but next steps remain unclear

President Trump has scheduled an announcement Tuesday afternoon for one of the most serious foreign policy decisions he faces: the fate of the international nuclear deal with Iran that he has vowed to abandon.
The historic diplomatic pact, which has successfully blocked Tehran's nuclear ambitions since it was signed by the Obama administration in mid-2015, long has rankled Trump. His new national security advisor, John Bolton, also has been a vocal critic.
The president wrote on Twitter on Monday that he would announce his decision at 2 p.m. Tuesday, four days before he must decide whether to reimpose U.S. economic sanctions that were lifted as part of the accord.
Trump has repeatedly put off the decision since his inauguration last year, and his tweet caught many senior intelligence officials off guard. The White House later said Trump would make formal remarks from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.
Even as Trump has called the disarmament deal feckless and weak, he has yet to articulate a detailed strategy for containing Iran's nuclear program if the accord is torn up, or otherwise hampered through new U.S. sanctions.
The other signatories — Britain, Russia, France, China and Germany — all have signaled that they will continue to honor the agreement with Iran. But depending on what Trump does, they could run the risk of violating U.S. sanctions.
Iran has given mixed signals as to whether it would withdraw if Trump does, and try to resume its nuclear program.
If Trump pulls out, relations could grow more fraught with Russia and China, whose cooperation is needed in tackling other problems including North Korea's nuclear program. European allies, who have pleaded with Trump to remain in the deal, could resist American efforts to reimpose tougher sanctions.
Trump has several options in addition to immediately reimposing sanctions. He could delay or phase in sanctions, or delay the penalties, to give more time to Britain, France and Germany to address areas Trump sees as weaknesses in the deal.
He also could decline to waive the sanctions without pulling out, leaving the deal in limbo and U.S. allies in uncharted territory.
Critics of the deal argue that its inspection provisions are too weak, that its restrictions on enrichment of uranium and nuclear development are time-limited, and that the deal did not address Iran's ballistic missile program or its support for militant groups in the Mideast.
Supporters say that Iran has abided by the terms and that ending the agreement would cut off the ability of United Nations nuclear inspectors to keep an eye on the potentially dangerous government.
If Iran resumes its nuclear program, Trump could find himself dealing with two national security crises at the same time.
Trump is planning a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in coming weeks in hopes of getting him to give up his nuclear arsenal, a task that many analysts say is far more difficult than stopping Iran from someday building a bomb.
It's unclear whether a decision to renege on the Iran deal will affect Trump's ability to negotiate with Kim.
Though Trump has probably made a decision on the Iran deal, current and former administration officials have warned against relying on any predictions until an official announcement is made, given Trump's proclivity to change his mind.
Trump had seemed on the brink of killing the deal in the past, only to pull back at the last minute to give European allies another chance to address his concerns.
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both made visits to the White House last month to urge Trump to stay in the deal. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made his way to Washington on Monday, making his case both on "Fox & Friends," Trump's favorite cable TV show, and in a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
