He might not call it 'Trumpcare,' but the president will likely own any Obamacare replacement

Conservative critics launching daggers at the Republican healthcare bill emerged confidently from the White House this week, insisting President Trump was heeding their concerns. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — a sometime rival — dined at Trump’s private residence. Renegade GOP lawmakers were invited to bowl at the White House.

This is what Trump looks like in “sell mode,” as his staff calls it.

Trump and his advisors have yet to utter the term “Trumpcare,” and some still doubt his commitment to the latest congressional plan to alter President Obama’s signature healthcare law.

But there’s little question that the outcome of the healthcare debate will play a major role in defining Trump’s first term in office, affecting his ability to deliver on other priorities such as a $1-trillion plan to rebuild public works, a multibillion-dollar border wall and a daunting challenge to rewrite the tax code.

Aware of those stakes, Trump is engaging in the complex effort to change the health system, albeit cautiously after the tumult that grew out of his early actions on immigration and other issues. Selling the healthcare bill, which has already met sharp resistance within his party, will present the stiffest test yet of his pledge to play the deal-maker.

“No president wants to have early in their administration a major legislative defeat because it makes them look weak,” said former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who has advised Trump in public and private.

And Trump, perhaps as much as anyone who has held the office, despises such perceptions. Unlike Obama, who shied from schmoozing or publicly confronting lawmakers from his own party, Trump seems to relish the art of puffing up friends and belittling those who get in his way. And despite low popularity ratings with the public at large, Trump maintains very high support in Republican congressional districts, giving him leverage over conservatives rebelling against the bill.

“Every conservative that has come out publicly opposed to this has been called by the White House and is being cajoled and wooed by the White House to give in,” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a prominent Republican critic, said on MSNBC on Wednesday.

To get the bill passed, however, Trump will probably have to spend all that leverage. And even that may not be enough.

Among the problems to emerge so far is the broad array of conservatives who have attacked the plan, which was written by leaders in Congress after a year of listening sessions and policy conferences with rank-and-file lawmakers.

The Heritage Foundation, a think tank that helped Trump craft much of his early agenda and staff his transition team, has said Trump should drop it immediately. They were joined at a Wednesday meeting with Trump in the White House’s Roosevelt Room by a tea party leader, the head of a group backed by the powerful Koch Brothers and another that helped pressure Republicans to shut down the government in 2013.

Breitbart, the hard-right populist website with close ties to Trump’s administration, ran a series of critical headlines this week, including one that blamed House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) for “Obamacare 2.0” and a companion piece noting that “Trump supports, despite conservative dissent.”

Unlike Obama, who tried but failed to get bipartisan support for his healthcare plan, Republicans have shown no interest in courting Democrats, who face intense political pressure to avoid compromise.

At the same time, healthcare industry leaders, hospitals, doctors and nurses have become some of the most vocal and pointed critics of the bill, warning that it risks leaving millions of patients without access to health coverage. Health insurers caution that it could lead to the collapse of insurance markets across the country.

On Thursday, the legislation sailed through the Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce committees after intense overnight sessions, but the slim resistance from Republicans on the panels was not an indication of broad support.

As Republican leaders push the bill forward, it continues to face criticism from the most conservative lawmakers who complain it does not go far enough in fully repealing Obamacare as well as more moderate Republicans who worry their residents will be dumped from the Medicaid safety net.

Some Republican critics say they think Trump will drop the bill and let Ryan take the fall. Several GOP senators, including Utah’s Mike Lee, Florida’s Marco Rubio and Maine’s Susan Collins, have expressed reservations, urged Trump to slow down or insisted he start from scratch.

“House health-care bill can't pass Senate w/o major changes. To my friends in House: pause, start over. Get it right, don't get it fast,” tweeted Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, another conservative.

But Trump’s advisors say that he remains committed to Ryan’s plan, even as he has signaled he is willing to make changes that could complicate efforts to pass it. They note that he campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare, as did most members of his party. And that is their chief selling point among the wavering.