Trump claims no more threat from Russia, contradicting U.S. intelligence warnings

Reigniting concerns over his recent embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump said Wednesday that Moscow is no longer targeting the United States, contradicting his top intelligence advisor’s warning days ago that “the lights are blinking red” about cyberattacks.
The president’s flat “no” came in response to a question during a White House meeting with the Cabinet.
“Is Russia still targeting the U.S.?" a reporter asked as reporters were being ushered out of the room.
"No,” Trump responded. He went on to claim, “We are doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia.”
The president’s contention contradicted his chief intelligence advisor, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who on Friday compared warning signs of cyberattacks by Russia to intelligence rumblings before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“The warning lights are blinking red again,” Coats said. “Today, the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack.”
He has also said that Russia has not been deterred from continuing its campaign of hacking and disinformation that helped scramble the presidential race two years ago.
“We are just one click of the keyboard away from a similar situation repeating itself,” said Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana.
Trump’s latest comment threatened to undo his already tepid efforts since Tuesday to tamp down the bipartisan furor over his performance at a summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday. During their news conference, Trump seemed to accept Putin’s denials over the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign. He also declined to warn Putin not to attempt similar tactics in the future.
On Tuesday, after returning to Washington, Trump partially reversed himself, saying he had simply been misunderstood, and that he meant to say he does believe Russia interfered.
"I have the strongest respect for our intelligence agencies, headed by my people," he said. Yet he also undercut that statement by immediately suggesting that other parties could be interfering as well, something unsupported by intelligence evidence.
Trump added, "We're doing everything in our power to prevent Russian interference in 2018,” when midterm elections that will determine control of Congress will be held.
But his statement on Wednesday cast doubt on whether the president understands the threat and plans to defend against it.
"He is not willing to accept the reality of the threat," said Michael Hayden, who has served as CIA and NSA director in past administrations. "He has not issued anything like what the government needs to mount a whole-of-government response to what the Russians are doing."