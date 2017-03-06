Trump administration is expected to order new, narrower travel ban today

President Trump’s revised restrictions on foreign travelers will allow Iraqis into the U.S. and clarify that legal permanent residents are still allowed to enter the country, senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said, as the administration prepared Monday to issue a new version of its executive order that was blocked in the courts.

The new directive was drafted with the intent of withstanding judicial scrutiny that came amid chaos and confusion in American airports in the days following the original ban.

White House officials have indicated for days that a new iteration of the January order — now stuck in legal limbo — was imminent, though plans for when to release it have changed. Conway and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer both said it would come Monday.

“This is a very important week in this White House, where the president is going to continue to act on, along with the Congress, major pieces of his legislative and executive agenda,” Conway said on Fox News' “Fox & Friends,” citing the travel ban order as one piece of Trump's plan.

The original ban prevented citizens from seven countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States for 90 days, and it suspended refugees from any country from entering for 120 days. It also indefinitely suspended Syrian refugees from admittance.

Conway said the new order contained “six or seven major points” that clarify who would be affected by the order. In addition to removing Iraq from the list, Syrian refugees would be subject to the same 120-day admission ban that refugees from other nations were, rather than being barred indefinitely.

The new order is to take effect March 16, Conway said.

During a weekend escape to his Mar-a-Lago retreat, Trump dined Saturday with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly, as well as top White House officials involved in the order, including counsel Don McGahn, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

Trump had vowed to keep fighting for the original order, tweeting “see you in court” after a pair of legal defeats that suspended enforcement of the ban. He has said his new order would be “tailored” to meet court challenges, while adding that he still considered the courts’ initial rejection a “bad decision.”

His administration insisted that the new policy would not end the court battle. Spicer has called the second order part of a “dual-track system” that would ensure a higher level of border scrutiny while the court case on the first order is litigated.

But even as the White House maintained a public show that it was fighting, administration lawyers wrote in a filing to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last month that Trump would rescind the old order once he drafted a new one, effectively ending the court fight.

The new order, while not freezing all asylum seekers, would still repeat language in the old order that would slow their entry dramatically, by capping the program at 50,000 refugees for the year, compared with 110,000 allowed under policies of the Obama administration. The U.S. has already accepted 35,000 refugees this year, meaning only 15,000 more would be allowed.

The initial ban ran afoul of the courts in part because it gave a preference to refugees who are religious minorities fleeing persecution in their home country, underscoring the argument some of Trump’s allies made that he was trying to fulfill a campaign promise to initiate a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what the hell is going on."

Trump also said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network on the day the first order was issued that it was intended to help Christian Syrians.

In addition to concerns about a religious test, the courts faulted the implementation of the original order, which was drafted in haste and signed on Jan. 27. It created mass confusion and protests at U.S. airports.

An estimated 60,000 visa-holders were blocked from entering the country, including some who were already on airplanes bound for the U.S. The administration later clarified the order to allow citizens from the seven affected countries who hold legal permanent residence in the U.S. to enter the country without a waiver.

Spicer said last week that the new travel order was reviewed by attorneys for the White House and the departments of Justice, State and Homeland Security to make sure that it “achieves the president's goal of protecting the country and does so in a way that recognizes the concerns that the court had until we prevail at a later time.”

Even if the second order is more narrowly tailored, opponents have vowed to continue fighting it with protests and new legal challenges.

Yet Trump stands a good chance of prevailing in court, as presidents maintain broad latitude in matters of immigration and national security.

Caption Trump's address to Congress -- full video President Trump outlines his agenda to Congress and touts "promises kept" in his first month in office. President Trump outlines his agenda to Congress and touts "promises kept" in his first month in office. Caption Trump's address to Congress -- full video President Trump outlines his agenda to Congress and touts "promises kept" in his first month in office. President Trump outlines his agenda to Congress and touts "promises kept" in his first month in office. Caption President Trump lashes out over Australia refugee deal Trump abruptly ended a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after blasting him for an agreement the U.S. made to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump abruptly ended a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after blasting him for an agreement the U.S. made to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Caption President Trump speaks at CPAC President Trump shows up at conservatives' most prominent gathering and defines a new GOP. President Trump shows up at conservatives' most prominent gathering and defines a new GOP. Caption What is the Dodd-Frank Act? The law created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which oversees credit cards, mortgages, payday loans and other financial products. (Feb. 3, 2017) The law created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which oversees credit cards, mortgages, payday loans and other financial products. (Feb. 3, 2017) Caption Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court President Trump nominated federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia. President Trump nominated federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia.

noah.bierman@latimes.com

Twitter: @noahbierman

ALSO:

Facing big political hurdles, House Republicans ready an ambitious legislative push to repeal Obamacare

Sessions' testimony on Russia talks was false. Was it perjury?

The White House has found ways to end protection for 'Dreamers' while shielding Trump from blowback