Voters head to the polls to pick L.A.'s next congressman in under-the-radar special election

Voters in central and northeast Los Angeles head to the polls today to pick California’s newest member of Congress in a rare open seat.

With a handful of competitive special elections underway across the country, the race to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District has gotten far less attention since the April primary winnowed a field of two dozen candidates to two.

But the runoff between Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and attorney Robert Lee Ahn, both Democrats, will either continue a decades-old tradition of Latino representation or hand a political milestone to the district’s Korean American minority. If elected, Ahn would become the first Korean American Democrat elected to Congress and only the second ever.

The election will also decide who will represent one of the poorest, most immigrant-heavy districts in the state, where the effects of President Trump’s policies on immigration and healthcare will be acutely felt.

The district, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights and incorporates Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Koreatown, is majority Latino and had one of the biggest declines in the uninsured population after the passage of Obamacare. Becerra, who held the seat for more than two decades, was regarded as a fierce advocate for immigrants and the poor. He resigned the seat after Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to replace now Sen. Kamala Harris as California’s attorney general.

While Gomez and Ahn have both said they are running to represent all constituents in the district, it’s expected to be a low-turnout election, and the campaigns have largely targeted their own bases of support. Gomez bested Ahn for first place in the primary with 25% of the vote to Ahn’s 22%. Gomez's votes came primarily from the Eastside neighborhoods he's represented since 2012, and Ahn enjoyed strong support from the west side of the district, which includes Koreatown, Chinatown and downtown.

During the runoff campaign, Ahn has spent considerable time and resources registering Korean American voters and sending massive amounts of mail to Asian American voters, while Gomez’s campaign has concentrated get-out-the-vote efforts on the Eastside.

With few policy differences between Ahn and Gomez, much of the campaign has centered on the candidates’ backgrounds and the approach they would take as part of “the resistance” movement against Trump.

Both are the children of immigrants and both have talked about their working-class roots. Gomez’s parents are immigrants from Mexico, and his father was in the bracero program for guest workers. They and most of his five siblings lived in the U.S. illegally but became citizens after Gomez was born in the U.S. He’s spoken often about the multiple jobs his parents worked to make ends meet, and the time his childhood bout with pneumonia nearly bankrupted his family.

Ahn’s parents emigrated from South Korea in 1974. His father’s first job was as a graveyard shift baggage handler at Los Angeles International Airport, and his parents ran a hamburger stand at one point. Eventually his family grew their savings into a successful real estate business, which Ahn has been involved in. Aside from working as an attorney, Ahn also served as a commissioner on the Los Angeles Redistricting Commission and the city’s Planning Commission, appointed both times by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

As a political unknown, the 41-year-old Ahn has the bigger challenge: Gomez, 42, already represents more than half the voters in the 34th District and has received dozens of endorsements from prominent Democrats, including Becerra, Garcetti, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Jerry Brown.

Ahn has cast Gomez, raised in nearby Riverside, as a carpetbagger and pitched himself as a political outsider who can better represent residents. Ahn was raised mostly on the Westside before his parents moved to the Wilshire neighborhood in his teens. He’s also tried to seize on the anti-establishment fervor that has seized both parties, calling Gomez a “professional politician” funded by special interests.

Gomez has responded by touting endorsements from progressive groups and pointing to his record of supporting bill expanding paid family leave and single-payer healthcare in the Legislature. Those points could be key to motivating voters in a district where Democrats make up nearly 60% of voters, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential primary.

“If I was so establishment, I don’t think Our Revolution, that was founded and is the political arm of Bernie Sanders, would actually endorse me,” Gomez shot back at a recent debate. “This notion of being a corporate Democrat is just false, it’s silly.”

He has also cast Ahn, a former Republican, as too centrist and too willing to negotiate with GOP leaders in Congress.

"In case you haven't noticed, we have a numbers problem in Congress," Ahn said at the debate. "Until we're able to take back the House, we're going to have to talk to the other side."

Both candidates have said they would battle to protect the Affordable Care Act and fight against deportations that break families apart. Gomez has said he would support only comprehensive immigration reform that stops funding for Trump’s proposed border wall and makes permanent the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program instituted by the Obama administration. Ahn has promised he would fight for a “compassionate compromise” on immigration and advocate closing immigrant detention centers.

In a district where the median household income of residents is about $35,000 a year, more than 75% of the candidates’ money came from outside the district, according to a Times analysis of campaign finance records. Large chunks of that came from ZIP codes in Washington, D.C., Sacramento, and Beverly Hills, as Gomez raised funds in political power centers and Ahn dipped into wealthy enclaves for cash.