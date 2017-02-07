Field of candidates running to succeed Xavier Becerra in Congress keeps growing

With former Rep. Xavier Becerra now the California attorney general, the field of candidates seeking to replace him in Congress continues to grow.

Becerra resigned from Congress to fill the vacancy created when Kamala Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Speculation as to who will prevail in an already crowded race to replace Becerra has been building for weeks. At least 21 candidates have publicly said they’re running for the seat.

A special election primary in the district, which covers much of L.A.'s downtown and Eastside, will be held April 4. If no single candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a general election runoff is scheduled for June 6.

Here are the candidates so far:

• Jason Ahn, Democrat: A physician who is currently a National Clinician Scholar at UCLA. While working toward his medical degree at Harvard, Ahn directed a documentary called “Divided Families” about the impact of the Korean War.

• Robert Lee Ahn, 41, Democrat: An attorney and Los Angeles city planning commissioner appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti. Ahn was born and raised in Los Angeles after his parents immigrated from South Korea.

• Vanessa Aramayo, 39, Democrat: A public affairs consultant and stay-at-home mom who was the former executive director for the California Partnership, a statewide group focused on economic justice. Aramayo has also worked as a staffer in the Assembly and Congress and was born to immigrant parents in Glendale.

• Maria Cabildo, 49, Democrat: A longtime Boyle Heights activist who now serves as director of homeless initiatives for the L.A. County Community Development Commission. The daughter of immigrants, she helped co-found the East Los Angeles Community Corp., a nonprofit focused on economic development and housing.

• Alejandra Campoverdi, 37, Democrat: A former Obama White House staffer who also briefly worked for the Los Angeles Times, leaving in July. A graduate of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Campoverdi was raised by her mother in Santa Monica.

• Arturo Carmona, 38, Democrat: Former deputy political director for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign who most recently worked for Latino digital startup network Mitú. Carmona was born in Downey but spent several years as a child living with his parents in Mexico.

• Wendy Carrillo, 36, Democrat: A labor activist and former journalist and radio personality who was an early Sanders supporter and spent several weeks at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. Brought to the U.S. illegally from El Salvador as a child, she later became a citizen and recently spoke about her experience at the Women’s March on Washington.

• Ricardo De La Fuente, 27, Democrat: A businessman who helps run his family’s real estate and land development business and most recently served as campaign director for his father’s failed presidential campaign. Born in San Diego, De La Fuente recently moved to downtown Los Angeles.

• Adrienne Nicole Edwards, 28, Democrat: A housing counselor and community organizer who ran against Becerra twice, most recently in 2016, when she received 23% of the vote.

• Yolie Flores, 54, Democrat: A former Los Angeles Unified School District board member with a degree in social work who now helps run the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, an education nonprofit. She was born in El Paso to Mexican immigrant parents and raised in Huntington Park.

• Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, 42, Democrat: First elected in 2012, Gomez is a former political director for the United Nurses Assns. of California, organizer for labor union AFSCME and teacher. A Harvard graduate whose parents and siblings are Mexican immigrants, Gomez grew up mostly in Riverside.

• Sara Hernandez, 33, Democrat: Former downtown director for L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar who until recently was executive director of Coro Southern California, a public affairs institute. Raised in Salinas, Calif., Hernandez worked for a time as a teacher and launched a nonprofit that helps students obtain scholarships to elite private schools.

• Keith Kirkwood, 33, Democrat: A businessman and former model who serves on the Mid-City West Community Council, part of Los Angeles’ network of neighborhood councils. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Kirkwood says he also previously competed in mixed martial arts in Europe and Asia.

• Steven Mac, 35, Democrat: Deputy district attorney for L.A. County and a former military intelligence officer who serves in the Army Reserve. Raised mostly in South Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, Mac’s parents are ethnic Chinese immigrants who fled Vietnam in the 1970s.

• Kenneth Mejia, 26, Green Party: A certified public accountant who became a registered voter last year so he could vote for Sanders in the presidential primary. Raised mostly by his mother, a nurse and Filipino immigrant, Mejia ran as a Democratic write-in candidate against Becerra in June.

• Sandra Mendoza, 48, Democrat: A program manager at the Los Angeles city clerk’s office who previously worked in the garment industry and as a union organizer. Mendoza came to the U.S. illegally from El Salvador as an unaccompanied minor and later became a citizen. She ran against Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) in 2014 and 2016.

• Raymond Meza, 32, Democrat: Union organizer for SEIU Local 721 who helped lead the “Fight for $15” minimum wage campaign in California. He was raised in Montecito Heights, mostly by his mother.