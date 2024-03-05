LA County’s all-female Board of Supervisors could be reshaped as voters hit polls

The balance of power on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors could change after voters go to the polls Tuesday, possibly closing out the reign of the so-called “five little queens.”

Twelve candidates are competing in three races that could reshape the board, which has been all-female since 2020, fundamentally altering its approach to public safety and homelessness, among other issues.

Incumbent supervisor Janice Hahn faces down two male challengers as she vies for a third and final term: former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who wants the seat after losing his bid for another term as top cop, and John Cruikshank, the mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, a city of about 40,000. Hahn represents the 4th District, which spans the southern and southeastern parts of the county, including Long Beach and Torrance.

After two terms, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, a lifelong Republican endorsed by labor unions, is running against four candidates, including prominent Democrat Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) to represent the 5th district in the northern part of the county, including Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Burbank.

Finally, Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell is fighting to keep her seat after one term representing the 2nd District, which includes South L.A., Inglewood and Carson as well as unincorporated Marina Del Rey and Willowbrook. Her challengers for a seat that has been held by a Black leader for the past three decades include educator Daphne D. Bradford and nonprofit executives Clint D. Carlton and Katrina Williams.

Each supervisor represents roughly 2 million constituents and can hold office for up to three terms. In the past, many supervisors have won reelection twice and served the full 12 years.

In each district, if no one wins more than 50% of the votes on March 5, the top two candidates will compete in a November runoff election.

The five county supervisors control a $43-billion budget and a workforce of 110,000 that is responsible for the running of everything from the region’s public hospitals to its jails.

The supervisors also serve as a quasi-city council to the 1 million residents who live in the roughly 120 unincorporated areas of the county.

Villanueva’s candidacy was expected to add some excitement to the typically sleepy county supervisors races. During his one term as sheriff, he regularly sparred with the supervisors and their staff over the size of his budget and the scope of their oversight.

But his fundraising has lagged far behind Hahn’s, limiting his ability to get out his message that L.A. County is a crime-ridden region in need of fresh leadership. At one point, his primary account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was shut down, further limiting his reach.

Barger, a county employee since the late 1980s, and Holden, who has held public office for about 35 years, are the best-known candidates in the 5th District. The two have exchanged barbs in mailers, with Holden suggesting that Barger supports Donald Trump, a claim Barger has denied. She has repeatedly said that party affiliation has no place in local politics.

Like Hahn and Barger, Mitchell is running in a reshaped district. In 2021, an independent redistricting committee moved predominantly white communities, including Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, from Hahn’s 4th District into the 2nd. This raised concerns about whether a Black leader could continue to win the seat.

Election results will start rolling in at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and be updated until March 26. It can take days, if not weeks, for the winner of a race to be determined.