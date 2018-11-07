A new Democratic governor must decide how far he wants to lead California to the left

Unlike Brown, who was governor before some current legislators had even been born and received a lot of deference from his fellow Democrats, Newsom will likely be seen as the newcomer. He may have an office in the historic Capitol building, but his post for the past eight years has been more understudy than a starring role. The leaders of the Senate and Assembly, on the other hand, will reprise their lead roles from the past few years. And most legislators who will serve alongside the new governor can remain in office beyond his four-year term.