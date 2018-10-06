Once again, the next governor will not resemble the average Californian

Newsom dismissed a recent story in The Times detailing how some of San Francisco’s wealthiest families, including heirs to the Getty oil fortune, helped accelerate his rise in politics and business in San Francisco. To really understand him and the primary influences in his life, Newsom said voters should know that he spent half his childhood with his father in Placer County, one of the most conservative pockets of rural California, and was raised by a mother who scratched out a living to provide for her children.