Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announces another run for California governor

Villaraigosa, who finished third in the 2018 gubernatorial race, is throwing his hat in the ring again.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced a 2026 run for California governor Tuesday morning, his second bid for the office after an unsuccessful run in 2018.

Villaraigosa, who has been out of elected office since leaving L.A. City Hall in 2013, joins a crowded field of high-level Democratic candidates that includes Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former state Controller Betty Yee, state Senate leader Toni Atkins, and state schools superintendent Tony Thurmond. All are vying to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is serving his second and final term in office.

In his announcement, Villaraigosa emphasized his ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans while mayor and when he served as speaker of the California Assembly, and on his record of balancing budgets and enhancing public safety and education.

“California is the state where anything is possible with hard work and determination,” Villaraigosa said in a written statement. “But our future depends on our willingness to face our biggest challenges. I believe we need a problem solver to lead our state.”

Villaraigosa served as mayor of Los Angeles from 2003 to 2013, navigating through the financial upheaval caused by the nation’s Great Recession. He mounted a campaign for governor in 2018, finishing third in the primary behind Newsom and Republican John Cox.

In 2022, Newsom chose Villaraigosa to be a top advisor on infrastructure issues, tasked with helping to identify projects that could reap federal funding from Biden’s infrastructure law. Villaraigosa has also worked as an advisor to Banc of California, the multilevel marketing company Herbalife and the AltaMed chain of health clinics.

In May, the cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase announced that Villaraigosa was taking a paid position with its global advisory council.

Villaraigosa is just the latest top state Democrat to announce a bid for governor, and more may follow. State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has said he’s considering a gubernatorial bid but hasn’t officially joined the race.

No high-profile Republicans have announced a run for governor, although in June, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a conservative firebrand known for espousing law-and-order views and fierce criticism of Newsom, said he was considering a 2026 campaign.

