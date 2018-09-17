Police chiefs warn of increased crime if California allows pot deliveries statewide

“As the labor union representing the largest number of workers in the medical cannabis industry, UFCW worked hard to keep communities safe by making sure recreational cannabis is sold with strict safeguards,” James Araby, executive director UFCW Western States Council, said in a statement on the union’s website. “Regulated marijuana dispensaries have tough security, checks for identity and legal age, and strictly licensed workers. If marijuana can be delivered anywhere with virtually no regulation, California will lose these safeguards that protect communities and children.”