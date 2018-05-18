Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia disciplined for sexual harassment as investigation comes to a close

The end of the investigation comes more than two months after Garcia, 40, agreed to take a leave of absence from her duties and less than three weeks before voters in her district cast ballots in the primary. In November they will decide whether to give her another two-year term in office. The accusations upended the early conventional wisdom at the state Capitol over the issue of sexual misconduct. Garcia, the leader of the Legislative Women's Caucus, was one of the early advocates for a change in the workplace culture.